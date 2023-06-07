Subscribe to GPM

Investment Strategy: Feeling good about our portfolio of trades

David Woo writes that Market reactions to Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive have been muted so far, but the potential for an oil market disruption and gold’s resilience amid geopolitical risks present investment opportunities, while a long Turkish lira position emerges as a low-correlation trade option.

The Strategic Chessboard Favors the Russians

Uwe Parpart sees Ukrainian military probes in the country’s south as having yielded little strategic advantage, while the Russians have position themselves favorably, potentially setting the stage for a wider war and highlighting the risks of Ukraine resorting to actions that may draw NATO into the fight.

Devastating losses raise questions about long-awaited Ukrainian offensive

James Davis analyzes Ukraine’s latest offensive to liberate territories occupied by Russia. Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses, with their armor destroyed by Russian helicopters, revealing weaknesses in Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense and the need for air cover in future offensives.

New RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) works around sanctions

Scott Foster explains how the RISC-V Software Ecosystem’s (RISE) aims of supporting the open standard RISC-V International and strengthening the development of RISC-V poses challenges to the US government’s efforts to hinder Chinese high-tech advancements.

Screen Holdings may be too optimistic about China

Scott Foster writes that despite the Japanese government’s plans to impose export restrictions on semiconductor production equipment to China, Japanese equipment makers, such as Screen Holdings, do not anticipate significant damage to their business due to a shift in Chinese investment focus.

