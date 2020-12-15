Pornhub, the world’s largest adult web portal, has gone all in on crypto, albeit not by choice.

Ironically, by severing ties with the site last week over concerns about its content, traditional finance platforms Visa and MasterCard have forced Pornhub’s customers to pay with crypto instead of plastic, unwittingly helping to accelerate the adoption of a competing payments model.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept credit cards at this moment,” says the Pornhub premium services webshop page.

Now that the global payment firms have denied Pornhub access to their services, its premium services plans can only be paid for with one of 13 cryptos.

Pornhub is using the payment processer Probiller, which supports bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash , Dash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Monero, NEM, Tether, Tron, Verge, Qaves, and Zcash.

Pornhub is the 10th most trafficked site on the web and it reportedly had 42 billion visitors last year, with 11,082 hours of video being viewed per minute. Visits to the risqué site have reportedly soared since the Covid-19 lockdowns began.

