A leading pornography website is now accepting bitcoin and Litecoin as payment for its premium services.

In a press release, Pornhub’s vice president Corey Price said: “As a leader in adult content with over 130 million visitors per day, Pornhub is excited to now offer two widely-used and leading digital currencies for our users. Our team continues to pave the way for tech development, testing and implementing new technology for everyday consumers far ahead of the mainstream market.”

The move by the Canadian website, which is the world’s ninth most popular with 3 billion monthly visitors, will likely push the leading digital assets further into the mainstream.

Crypto and porn are inextricably intertwined in the collective subconscious, a relationship that can be traced back to the pre-bitcoin days when many cypherpunks believed that the porn industry would be among the first to embrace non-governmental digital currencies, according to Cointelegraph.

Bitcoin’s mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto expressed similar views in 2010: “Bitcoin would be convenient for people who don’t have a credit card or don’t want to use the cards they have, either don’t want the spouse to see it on the bill or don’t trust giving their number to'”porn guys,’ or afraid of recurring billing.”