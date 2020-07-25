Part 1 Realizing nuclear fusion as a practical energy source poses enormous challenges owing to the extreme physical conditions required by the known fusion reactions. These include temperatures of 100 million degrees Celsius or more and astronomically high pressures, which must be maintained long enough to reach a net energy output. Efforts to achieve this […]
Focus fusion is the hottest idea in nuclear energy
In a three-part series, Jonathan Tennenbaum examines how LLP Fusion has produced low-cost fusion reactions using dense plasma focus technology