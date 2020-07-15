This is the second in a three-part series. Read part 1 here.

In Part 1 of this series, I introduced the reader to a promising innovative approach to nuclear fusion, utilizing a small, inexpensive device called the dense plasma focus (DPF).

The firm LLP Fusion, founded by plasma physicist Eric Lerner, has succeeded in producing large numbers of fusion reactions and record temperatures of 2.8 billion degrees with the DPF. In many respects, the Lerner device can compete with fusion experiments costing a hundred times more. How is this possible?

It’s time to explain how Eric Lerner’s DPF device works. (The interested reader can find more information on the LLPFusion website. I also recommend Eric Lerner’s video presentation.)

The physical principles of the dense plasma focus are well understood theoretically and have been demonstrated in countless experiments since the 1970s. Experiments reveal an astonishing complexity of phenomena in DPF discharges, characterized by self-organization and the formation of highly energy-dense structures.

The specific DPF design used by Eric Lerner consists of a pair of concentric berylium electrodes, 10 centimeters long, mounted in a chamber filled with gaseous fuel at low pressure. The outer electrode, the cathode, has an outside radius of 5 centimeters. The inner electrode, the anode, is a hollow cylinder of 2.8 cm radius.

Electrode assembly — heart of the LLP Fusion’s Dense Plasma Focus device. Courtesy of LLPFusion

The electrodes are connected via a fast switch to a bank of capacitors charged up to a voltage of (typically) 40,000 Volts. When the switch is closed, the capacitors send a powerful electricity pulse to the electrodes, causing an electrical discharge – a ring-shaped spark – to form between the electrodes. At its peak, over a million amperes of current flow through the device.

What exactly is this “spark”? Connecting the capacitor bank to the electrodes creates an intense electric field in the space between them. The small number of electrons that happen not to be bound together with nuclei in the gas is accelerated with enormous force toward the anode, colliding with atoms along the way and setting further electrons free.

Atoms that have lost electrons become positively charged ions and are accelerated toward the cathode, colliding with other atoms as they move. Some also collide with the electrodes, liberating more particles (mainly electrons from the cathode).

An avalanche ensues, with more and more electrons being knocked out of the atoms, creating more and more free electrons and ions and more collisions. The gas is rapidly transformed into a hot, high-energy medium consisting of freely moving electrons and ions.

This medium is what physicists term a “plasma” – sometimes called “the fourth state of matter.” Actually, most of the matter in the universe exists in the plasma state.

Now the fun starts. The flows – of electrons to the anode and ions to the cathode – constitute electric currents. Electric currents generate magnetic fields. The magnetic fields act on the electrons and ions, which in turn can change the pattern of currents.

The pinch effect

At this point, a well-known physical mechanism known as the “pinch effect” comes into play. The pinch effect provides the key mechanism by which the DPF concentrates its energy.

Put simply, the pinch effect refers to the fact that parallel electric currents attract each other. This effect is a consequence of the magnetic fields generated by the currents.

As a result, a plasma carrying a strong current will be “pinched” – compressed – perpendicular to the direction of the current.

At left: demonstration of the pinch effect by Stephen Bosi of the University of New England. The full video can be viewed here. At right: lightning rod crushed by the pinch effect of a lightning bolt. Source: Wikimedia commons

Many approaches to nuclear fusion use the pinch effect – above all, the so-called magnetic confinement fusion devices, of which the ITER will be the largest. But there is a big difference in the methodology involved.

The pinch effect tends to produce instabilities in a plasma. But the mainline approaches to fusion, such as the ITER, pursue the strategy of trying to suppress all instabilities. They try to keep the plasma as quiet and stable as possible.

The goal is to reach a steady-state with continuous energy generation. Plasma instabilities are not merely unwelcome; they can also cause serious damage to a device.

And now for the big difference. The DPF, in contrast, exploits instabilities as the main mechanism for reaching fusion conditions. This opposite philosophy is one reason why the plasma focus has tended to be overlooked in the context of mainline efforts to realize fusion energy.

Fusion in three steps

The dense plasma focus reaches the conditions for fusion through a series of stages. The process is far too fast for the human eye – the whole discharge lasts only about two- millionths of a second – but superfast cameras and other instruments can document every stage.

Stage 1: The pinch effect causes the originally smooth plasma sheath to break up into an array of dense current filaments, running radially between the electrodes. These filaments have a characteristic vortex structure, studied in detail by the plasma physicists Winston Bostick and Vittorio Nardi beginning in the early 1970s.

Plasma vortex filaments generated during a DPF discharge. The images, taken with an intensified CCD camera with an exposure time of only 5 ns (ns = billionth of a second), show the plasma sheath moving down the anode (towards upper right) viewed between the cathode vanes. They show the development of the sheath from 230-570 ns after the current starts flowing. The filaments (running from lower left towards upper right) are only 200 microns in radius. Credit: Syed Hassan, LPPFusion

Stage 2: Electromagnetic fields force the filaments to travel rapidly down the axis of the device. When the filaments reach the ends of the electrodes, they bend around in a fountain-like pattern, with filaments reaching into the inside of the hollow anode.

Inside the anode, the distance between the filaments is reduced. As their currents flow in the same direction, the pinch effect operates again, causing the filaments to attract each other. They merge together forming a single narrow filament of plasma.

Evolution of the DPF discharge up to the formation of the central filament. Courtesy of LPP Fusion

Stage 3: At this point, the electromagnetic interactions cause the pinched filament to become unstable – the so-called kinking instability. The filament coils up into a helical form. Nearby windings attract each other, again by the pinch effect. Finally, the coiled filament becomes knotted up, forming a tight structure called a “plasmoid.”

Diagrams of kinking instability and formation of the plasmoid and a fast camera image showing the region of the plasmoid. Courtesy of LPPFusion

Lerner’s experiments’ plasmoids are extremely small – only a fraction of a millimeter across, amounting to about a millionth of the original plasma volume.

Most of the energy of the discharge is now concentrated in this tiny space. Here the plasma is confined and compressed by super-strong magnetic fields generated by the current filaments. Inside the plasmoid, the energy of the rapidly-moving electrons and ions is transformed into heat, creating temperatures of nearly 3 billion degrees.

At these temperatures, large numbers of fusion reactions occur. The total fusion output depends on a combination of the temperature, the fuel’s density in the plasmoid and the length of time the plasmoid “lives.”

In Lerner’s experiments, the plasmoid lasts only about 10 billionths of a second. Hence a major focus of the effort is to increase the plasmoid density as much as possible. Much progress has been made, but there is still a considerable way to go as we shall see in our series’ next and concluding installment.

Jonathan Tennenbaum received his PhD in mathematics from the University of California in 1973 at age 22. Also a physicist, linguist and pianist, he’s a former editor of FUSION magazine. He lives in Berlin and travels frequently to Asia and elsewhere, consulting on economics, science and technology.