This is the first part in a series.

Realizing nuclear fusion as a practical energy source poses enormous challenges owing to the extreme physical conditions required by the known fusion reactions. These include temperatures of 100 million degrees Celsius or more and astronomically high pressures, which must be maintained long enough to reach a net energy output.

Efforts to achieve this goal are dominated today by expensive, large-scale experimental facilities utilizing ultra-high power lasers and microwave generators, particle beams, giant superconducting magnet systems and other advanced technologies. One might conclude that fusion, if and when it becomes a reality, will be a complex, highly capital-intensive way to produce energy.

But what if there were a much easier approach, one that would not require such elaborate technical means to achieve the extreme temperatures and pressures required? A method in which nature would do most of the work for us?

Amazingly, there does exist such an approach. It is based on a device called the dense plasma focus (DPF).

The DPF generates an electric discharge that evolves rapidly in time and space, concentrating its energy into an array of filamentary structures and finally into a tiny knot-like entity called a plasmoid (see below). Inside the plasmoid, the conditions are reached for fusion to take place. Part 2 of this series will describe in detail how it works.

The DPF has existed in various forms since the 1960s and has been utilized in dozens of university and government laboratories all over the world for experimental research in the field of plasma physics. It is also used as a source of X-rays and neutrons.

Apart from such applications, the phenomena observed in DPF discharges provide a model for a variety of self-organizing processes in nature, from the laboratory scale all the way up to the scale of galaxies and galactic clusters.

Fusion power with a plasma focus

It has long since been experimentally demonstrated that the DPF can generate large numbers of fusion reactions when operated in a chamber filled with deuterium gas.

Strangely, until recently the possibility of using the DPF for commercial power production has never been pursued with the necessary commitment and – most importantly – the financial support needed to succeed.

Nearly all investment into fusion power research today goes into funding large, expensive projects – topped off by the giant International Torus Experimental Reactor (ITER) now under construction in southern France, with a total price-tag estimated at over $40 billion.

Smaller, more innovative but less prestigious projects have been starved for funds. This situation, paradoxical to an outsider, is sadly familiar to those who have observed the behavior of funding agencies in recent decades.

The good news is that one laboratory in the United States – New Jersey’s private Lawrenceville Plasma Physics, Inc, doing business as LPPFusion – has seriously taken up the challenge to develop the dense plasma focus into a practical source of fusion energy.

There is still a way to go, but the project evidently has a real chance of success. The founder and head of LPPFusion, physicist Eric Lerner, is one of the world’s leading experts on the plasma focus and related areas of plasma physics and astrophysics.

Running on a shoestring budget with a handful of dedicated collaborators, LPPFusion has raised the performance of its DPF technology step by step, coming within striking distance of the conditions sufficient for net energy generation.

A landmark was reached in 2016 when Lerner’s device achieved an ion temperature of 2.8 billion degrees – by far the highest such temperature achieved in any fusion experiment to date. This is over 200 times hotter than the center of the sun and more than 15 times the projected maximum temperature for the ITER.

In other respects, LPP Fusion has matched or come near results obtained with devices costing hundreds of times more than the total of $7 million that LPP Fusion has spent over the last 10 years. (Here the reader can find a detailed description and comparison of the large and small fusion energy projects now underway.)

Most exciting, LPP Fusion intends to utilize hydrogen-boron instead of the standard deuterium-tritium fuel. The world-record temperatures already achieved provide an important precondition for taking this step. If the plan works out it will be extremely good news.

The hydrogen-boron fusion reaction is the dream of nuclear energy, because it generates no radioactive waste, taps a virtually unlimited supply of fuel and provides the possibility of direct conversion of fusion energy to electricity.

A single gram of hydrogen-boron mixture would produce very roughly as much energy as is released by the combustion of three tons of coal. (See my article in Asia Times, “Nuclear power’s ray of hope: hydrogen-boron fusion.”)

Fusion experiments at LPP Fusion have so far been done with deuterium. The first experiments with hydrogen-boron fuel are planned for around the end of this year.

Lerner’s project is currently in the advanced research phase. The chief task now is to move from merely producing large numbers of fusion reactions – a capability already well-demonstrated – to achieving a net energy output from the device. That will be followed by the engineering phase.

Success can never be guaranteed, of course. But the payoff would be enormous.

A low cost fusion future

DPF-based hydrogen-boron fusion power plants would combine simplicity of construction and operation with small unit size, low investment cost, low fuel cost and intrinsic safety.

For commercial power production, the DPF device is to be combined with a patented system for direct conversion of the fusion energy into electricity. Pulsed at a rate of 200 discharges per second, the system will provide an electric power output of 5 megawatts.

A complete DPF power unit would be only a few meters across, making it easy and economical to reach any desired power by simply adding more of them. The technology lends itself well to mass production of standardized units.

Plausible estimates suggest that DPF technology could reduce the cost of producing electricity by ten times or more compared with existing conventional and alternative energy technology.

Jonathan Tennenbaum received his PhD in mathematics from the University of California in 1973 at age 22. Also a physicist, linguist and pianist, he’s a former editor of FUSION magazine. He lives in Berlin and travels frequently to Asia and elsewhere, consulting on economics, science and technology.