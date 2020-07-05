If famously unhinged American rapper Kanye West can run for president, there is clearly room in the American political arena for someone from the comparatively rational world of cryptocurrency.

Enter Brock Pierce. The crypto evangelist, entrepreneur and former child star has announced that he has his sights set on the Oval Office.

He tweeted on July 5: “I, Brock Pierce, am running for President of the United States of America.”

I, Brock Pierce, am running for President of the United States of America. #2020 #BROCKTHEVOTE https://t.co/Ede6mABpTP pic.twitter.com/oTAmxuyOdm — ₿rock Pierce (@brockpierce) July 5, 2020

Pierce is the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (the first initial coin offering).

The 39-year-old’s campaign website does not make it clear whether he is seeking a party nomination or if he is running as an independent.

It states that he is a digital currency pioneer and has raised more than $5 billion for the companies he has founded.

The site makes no mention of his previous career as an actor. As a child he starred in films including Disney’s The Mighty Ducks (1992) and First Kid (1996).