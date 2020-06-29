Flamboyant cryptopreneur John McAfee‘s Ghost, a privacy-focused digital currency, can now be used to purchase goods from vending machines at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Ghost announced on Twitter that it partnered with crypto payment system ivendPay to deploy the coin in over 60 vending machines around Hong Kong, including ones at the iconic theme park, Cointelegraph reported.

“When we 1st launched $GHOST our vision was not only to focus on #Privacy but also on real user adoption,” Ghost said on Twitter.

The privacy coin and distributed exchange went live last week amid the ongoing controversy surrounding it. The Ghost distributed exchange replaced the McAfeeDEX distributed exchange in the process.

The controversial and eccentric McAfee came under fire after it was found parts of the Ghost white paper were “copy-pasted” from open-source protocol PIVX’s white paper. McAfee admitted that plagiarism was involved but still threatened to sue PIVX for defamation.

PIVX is planning to launch a zk-SNARKS-based privacy protocol from Zcash in the fourth quarter of this year.

McAfee’s bitcoin prediction

This is not first time McAfee, the man behind McAfee anti-virus software and more recently a libertarian presidential candidate, has become embroiled in controversy. He has attracted widespread attention with his brushes with the law, rampant drinking and drug use, and wildly implausible bitcoin price predictions, the most recent of which he now claims was made in jest.

Decrypt recently reported: “It turns out that John McAfee, the eccentric billionaire who made his money from anti-virus software, was having us on all along when he predicted in 2018 that bitcoin would reach $1 million by the end of this year. He has long maintained that, “if not, I will eat my d*** on national television.”

“What idiot could believe such nonsense?” tweeted the 74-year-old about his lofty prediction. Who on Earth would believe that “Bitcoin, the most crippled crypto-tech,” would rise to the high price of $1 million?

