This is the third in a series. Read part 1 here and part 2 here.

One of the most notable features of Eric Lerner’s approach to fusion using the Dense Plasma Focus (DPF), presented in Part 1 and Part 2 of this series, lies in the possibility of using hydrogen and boron as a fuel. This property is shared by the hydrogen-boron laser fusion reactor, which I discussed in a previous series of articles in Asia Times.

Among other things, the fusion reaction between nuclei of hydrogen and boron is aneutronic: no neutrons are produced, but only charged alpha particles. This gives the DPF enormous potential advantages over the mainline fusion technologies, which are all designed to employ a mixture of the hydrogen isotopes deuterium (D) and tritium (T) as their fuel.

This includes both conventional laser fusion – typified by the National Ignition Facility in the United States – and the (estimated) US$40 billion International Torus Experimental Reactor (ITER), which has been slated as the forerunner to a future fusion power plant.

In terms of the physical conditions required, the hydrogen-boron reaction is within the potential reach of the DPF, but far beyond the mainline systems’ projected capability. It requires at least ten times higher operating temperatures than the mainline systems can hope to attain. They are thus forced to use the much “easier” D-T reaction.

Unfortunately, D-T reactions release about 80% of their energy in the form of high-energy neutrons. This leads to a whole bundle of problems.

As electrically neutral particles, neutrons penetrate easily into atomic nuclei in the surrounding materials, rendering a portion of them radioactive. In addition, the intense flux of neutrons generated can seriously damage exposed parts of the reactor.

Diagram of a hydrogen-boron reaction. Source: https://www.hb11.energy/



The problem posed by induced radioactivity of reactor materials is minor compared to the radioactive waste problem of fission reactors; nevertheless, fusion power plants based on D-T fuel will require systems for handling, recycling and (most likely) medium-term storage of “activated” materials. The neutron-induced radioactivity imposes additional costs and complexities in the construction, maintenance and operation of a fusion power plant.

Perhaps even more significant is the advantage of the DPF when converting the energy output from fusion reactions into economically usable forms, above all electricity. There is currently no known practical way to convert the energy of intense neutron radiation directly into electricity.

With most of their fusion output in the form of neutrons, reactors utilizing D-T fuel must use the heat generated when the neutrons are absorbed in a suitable material surrounding the “combustion chamber.” The heat must then be transferred to cooling systems and heat exchangers, and finally used to power turbine generators.

This old-fashioned thermal power generation scheme adds enormously to the bulk and expense of a future fusion power plant.

The situation is completely different for the DPF system, which I have described in the preceding installments of this series. This system relies on natural self-organizing processes to concentrate the energy of an electrical discharge into a tiny, dense structure called a plasmoid, where the conditions for hydrogen-boron fusion can be reached.

Assuming it will be possible to obtain from the DPF a sufficient quantity of fusion reactions, how can we extract resulting energy in a usable form – as electricity? Here, again, nature works for us.

It has long been known that DPF discharges generate powerful, directed beams of electrons and ions. As it turns out, these beams originate in the plasmoid itself, at the end of its life.

At that point, a new instability occurs, which disrupts the currents in the plasmoid and gives rise to an intense electric field. Ions and electrons are accelerated to high velocities in opposite directions along the axis of the device. The ion beam contains the alpha particles released by the hydrogen-boron reactions.

Naturally, I am talking about a single, extremely short pulse rather than a continuous beam.

Direct conversion of ion beam and X-ray emission into electricity. Photos: Courtesy of LPPFusion

The technology for converting ion beams energy into electricity already exists; it is utilizated at many particle accelerator facilities. Unfortunately, only two-thirds of the plasmoid energy ends up in the ion beam. Most of the remainder is emitted from the plasma in the form of X-rays.

Here basic physics provides the solution, in the form of the so-called photoelectric effect: X-rays knock electrons out of a metal, thereby generating electric energy. LPPFusion has developed a patented X-ray conversion technology exploiting this principle.

From the total electrical energy produced, part goes to recharge the electrical capacitors that supply the discharge and to cover the consumption of various auxiliary systems. The remainder goes as net output to the electric grid, to industrial processes, etc.

In LPPFusion’s projected DPF power plant, the discharge-recharge cycle would be repeated 200 times per second, reaching a net power output of five megawatts. This assumes, of course, that the DPF will be able to generate the requisite amount of net energy from fusion reactions.

Despite its record temperatures, the DPF is still very far from achieving net energy production, which would mean more energy released by the fusion reactions than was put into the device.

Up to the work of Lerner and his group, no one had made a systematic effort to optimize the fusion output by exploiting the self-organizing process I just described. At first glance, the challenge appears daunting: to reach the goal of “breakeven”, the amount of fusion energy released per discharge will have to be increased 120,000-fold.

That sounds like a huge factor. But, as it turns out, it can be attained by a much more modest improvement in a few key parameters. Naturally there can be no guarantee, but the goal appears achievable in the relatively short-term.

Lerner and his group are pursuing a clearly defined roadmap. The key task is to increase the density of the plasmoid, above all by improving the symmetry of the array of filaments at the point they merge together and doubling the current through the device.

The expectation is to achieve the required 100-times increase in plasmoid density by the end of this year, and afterward go over to using hydrogen-boron fuel. (So far, experiments have employed deuterium.)

LPP Fusion’s results – marked “Focus Fusion” – compared with other leading fusion devices in terms of the so-called Lawson criterion (upper) and ratio of fusion output energy to the energy inputted into the device, the so-called Wall Plug Efficiency (lower). The DPF can nearly match the performance of the $2 billion Joint European Torus (JET) experiment, the predecessor of the ITER. Data and Graphics Courtesy of LPPFusion

If all goes well, the engineering and prototype development phase could begin next year. A major advantage in time and cost lies in the fact that no big scale-up of the device will be required. The commercial version of the DPF will have essentially the same dimensions as the present experimental version.

Lerner has evidently succeeded in generating a significant amount of excitement around the project, to the point where a substantial part of the costs of ongoing experimental work is being raised through investment crowd-funding. There are currently over 750 investors.

Dr. Eric Lerner (above) and team members Dr. Syed Hassan installing a new vacuum chamber and Ivy Karamitsos working on the anode assembly. Photo: Courtesy of LPPFusion

That said, it is obvious that the lack of more adequate financing is the main factor holding back the project at this point.

A future article will discuss what the DPF can teach us about the Universe on the astronomical scale, including objects such as quasars and clusters of galaxies. Asia Times will also publish a future interview with Eric Lerner on the DPF project and his other scientific work.

Jonathan Tennenbaum received his PhD in mathematics from the University of California in 1973 at age 22. Also a physicist, linguist and pianist, he’s a former editor of FUSION magazine. He lives in Berlin and travels frequently to Asia and elsewhere, consulting on economics, science and technology.