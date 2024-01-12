As 2024 gets underway, reasons to worry about China’s economy are almost too numerous to count: sub-trend growth, a deepening property crisis, falling exports, record youth employment and deflationary pressures. As investors try to control the inclination to panic, it’s quite striking who isn’t: People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng. One expression of this […]
PBOC playing cool and calm as deflation specter rises
Chinese central bank exuding confidence everything is under control but that are more risks than rewards for not nipping deflation in the bud