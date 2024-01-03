TOKYO – For all the questions surrounding the US Federal Reserve, the real drama this year concerns the People’s Bank of China and Bank of Japan.

It falls to PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng in Beijing to stabilize Asia’s biggest economy and battle deflationary forces without re-inflating asset bubbles. Over in Tokyo, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is under pressure to end quantitative easing (QE) as Japan flirts with a recession.

Failure by either top policymaker could upend the global economic order in unpredictable ways.

That’s not to say the Fed can’t slam markets from New York to Seoul with even the hint of a monetary move. In recent weeks, the conventional wisdom has swung with bewildering speed from more rate hikes to aggressive easing in the months ahead.

Risks abound as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell decides whether to cheer or disappoint investors. Ease too soon and inflation might become permanent. Cut rates too late and the Fed might increase the odds of a recession and possible bank failures.

Yet the challenges facing officials in Beijing and Tokyo are far more complex at the outset of 2024.

China confronts a deepening property crisis, record youth unemployment, deflationary pressures and a Communist Party losing the faith of both foreign investors and mainland households. All those pressures would, generally, argue in favor of assertive rate cuts.

Things get far more complicated when you layer on President Xi Jinping’s deleveraging imperative. Since 2016, Xi’s reform team has prioritized containing risks stemming from a decade of excessive borrowing. In 2017, China’s debt-to-GDP ratio hit 256%, jumping from 180% in 2011.

This deleveraging campaign “is the only logical starting point to explain how China’s structural economic slowdown began,” says Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group.

“By reducing the growth of the shadow, or informal banking system, China’s financial authorities cut credit growth in half and made it far more difficult for Beijing to power the economy using its traditional tools of credit-fueled investment by state-owned enterprises and local governments,” Wright notes.

Throughout the deleveraging campaign, Wright says, “property developers continued expanding their own borrowing, inflating an unprecedented real estate bubble even larger before it finally burst in late 2021, amplifying China’s current economic distress. The deleveraging campaign marked the end point of China’s unprecedented credit expansion after the global financial crisis.”

Wright notes that “had Beijing not taken the forceful steps it did targeting shadow banks starting in 2016, China probably would have faced a financial crisis far earlier, as its system became increasingly difficult to regulate and was already resembling parts of the US financial system ahead of the 2007–2008 global financial crisis.”

Pan Gongsheng, pictured here as vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Picture: Twitter / New Straits Times / Screengrab

Naturally, Pan is loath to squander progress toward reducing China’s boom/bust cycles. Pan wants to avoid incentivizing a return to bad lending and borrowing decisions. His team also must be mindful that Xi and Premier Li Qiang don’t want the yuan to slip much lower than current levels.

Yet at the same time, sluggish growth and weak consumer prices are calling out for increased monetary support. Especially when global headwinds are intensifying, seen in among other signs the highest US yields in nearly 20 years.

In December, China’s economy showed fresh signs of weakness as factory activity continued to slow. The nation’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 49.0 from 49.4 in November, the third straight month of contraction and the sharpest decline in six months. Data show China’s services sector also faces intensifying pressure.

That all suggests the need for greater stimulus in the short run, putting the onus on Pan’s PBOC.

On Sunday, Xi used his annual New Year address to insist China’s economy had “sustained the momentum of recovery.” Absent, though, was talk of a big new fiscal spending jolt.

While admitting “some enterprises had a tough time, some people had difficulty finding jobs and meeting basic needs” amid “headwinds,” Xi indicated that longer-term economic stability remains the priority.

“We will continue to act on the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress and establishing the new before abolishing the old,” Xi said.

This deliberate phrasing will cheer investors hoping Xi will use this five-year term, his third, to hit the accelerator on reforms to boost innovation and productivity.

For example, Xi highlighted how technological advances were adding momentum to China’s “manufacturing prowess” in electric vehicles, solar photovoltaic cells and lithium batteries.

Importantly, Xi pledged to “redouble efforts to boost education, advance science and technology and cultivate talents.” As Xi put it, “everywhere across our country, new heights are being scaled with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day.”

Still, mainland China’s slowdown is reverberating around Asia. Look no further than Hong Kong stocks losing roughly US$523 billion of market value in 2023 as top markets virtually everywhere enjoyed heady gains.

The MSCI World Index surged 22% in 2023. Hong Kong stocks, by contrast, fell for a fifth year out of the last six. The S&P Global Taiwan Manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, dropped to 47.1 in December from 48.3 in November as regional demand deteriorated.

All this means any attempt to address slowing growth without exacerbating China’s imbalances will fall to the central bank. How Pan threads these myriad needles, or if the PBOC even can, is anyone’s guess.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is finding it hard to end QE. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

A similar comparison could be made of Ueda’s BOJ, which is under extreme pressure to exit QE. Profit-starved banks are tired of eking out negligible returns in a negative-rate environment.

Yet Japan’s domestic economy very likely ended 2023 in a recession. Growth contracted 2.9% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period. Little in the data since then suggests the fourth quarter was any more robust.

Even if the drop in third-quarter GDP “was just a blip”, we “still expect GDP growth to slow sharply” this year, says economist Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.

This greatly complicates Ueda’s ability to step away from 24 years of zero interest rates, 22 years of QE and eight years of negative yield policies. Clearly, elevated inflation gives Team Ueda ammunition to pull the trigger on “tapering.”

At the moment, core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, is above 3%. “It’s true that cost-push inflation tends to be short-lived and could be transitory, but we clearly see quite resilient upward pressures in service prices,” says Min Joo Kang, economist at ING Bank.

But it’s not clear Japan Inc is ready for monetary sobriety. If Japanese government yields jumped to 2% or even 3%, banks, companies, local governments, pension and insurance funds, universities, endowments, the postal savings system and the swelling ranks of retirees will lose big.

Until now, this “mutually assured destruction” dynamic stopped virtually everyone from selling debt. The higher yields go, the more difficulty Tokyo will have servicing the developed world’s biggest debt burden, now at about 265% of GDP.

These conflicting considerations raise questions about the extent of the yen’s recent gains. “The market’s position regarding the yen couldn’t be clearer,” says analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya at Swissquote Bandank. “Presently, long Japanese yen is the most obvious trade in the currency markets. It is almost too easy.”

And perhaps wrong. Ueda’s predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda, had numerous opportunities before retiring in April to pivot away from QE — or just telegraph an exit might be in the cards. He didn’t.

To be sure, Kuroda tiptoed up to a shift in December 2022 by letting 10-year yields rise as high as 0.5%. It caused bedlam in global markets, prompting Kuroda’s team to scramble to buy debt and signal BOJ policy hadn’t changed.

That was a mistake. Over the next few months, as Kuroda prepared to leave BOJ headquarters, he had ample opportunity to signal QE was done.

Markets were primed for a big announcement and the Tokyo establishment was bracing for one, albeit grudgingly. Kuroda, who had spent the previous 10 years taking QE to new heights, also had ample political capital to begin to undo his aggressive hoarding of assets.

In the 269 days since taking the baton, Ueda has seen economic conditions go sideways. China’s widely expected post-Covid boom didn’t happen, the Fed kept tightening and Japanese GDP began to contract. This all limits Ueda’s latitude to exit QE.

Other than a couple of minor tweaks to let 10-year yields top 1%, Ueda consistently confounded bets for significant BOJ action. Now, domestic trends make it exceedingly difficult for Ueda to hit the monetary brakes.

“Wage growth remains weak and weakening,” says economist Joseph Capurso at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “We expect dollar-yen’s upside momentum to resume later this week.”

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Image: Xinhua

What the Fed does in Washington matters, too, in the BOJ’s decision-making process. “The question is when and how fast [Fed] rate cuts will be delivered,” says Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

“Moderating price pressures and weaker growth impulses have seen the pendulum of market sentiment swing dramatically from the ‘higher for longer’ mantra of most of last year to pricing in aggressive easing,” he said.

Still, most of the drama in central banking circles will center on how skillfully Beijing and Tokyo handle 2024. And at the moment, neither the PBOC nor BOJ knows what surprises the 12 months ahead might throw their way.

