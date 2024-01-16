ISLAMABAD – The Capital Territory of Pakistan is under intense political pressure ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is facing in-house challenges. So far, two senior judges, Justice Mazaher Ali Naqvi and Justice Ijaz Ul Hasan, have resigned in protest over the perceived one-man rule of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Those two judges were frequently blamed by the public for supporting former prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment in an open manner. They were also accused of alleged corruption. Premature retirement will grant them amnesty from any judicial investigation, corruption charges, and prosecution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates will contest the general elections of February as Independents. PTI supporters are blaming the chief justice for the judicial crisis, and his alleged political bias.

On the other hand, a majority of politicians, journalists and social activists are welcoming the resignations of the two judges, and calling it a breath of fresh air for judicial and democratic stability.

Baloch protesters

Meanwhile, claimed victims of state policies are protesting in front of the National Press Club. Two camps have gathered outside the Press Club. The Baloch Missing Persons camp is led by Mahrang Baloch, and the Camp of Martyrs is led by Jamal Raisani, who is known for having strong links with the Pakistani establishment.

Protesters in the first camp are demanding justice for missing persons. They accuse state security forces of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Many social-media groups, activists, journalists, and even some politicians are openly supporting them.

The members of the second camp demand justice for so-called martyrs, financial support, and action against militants, particularly Baloch separatists. They accuse banned outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) for the killings of their loved ones.

This group is also known as the pro-establishment camp in order to put pressure on the other one led by Mahrang Baloch.

Pakistani media and politicians are divided in support for the two camps. Both are arguing in their own ways to strengthen their own stance on the two camps. Media pundits like Hamid Mir, Matiullah Jan, and other key people are supporting Mahrang Baloch’s camp.

They accuse the government and security forces of failed policies implemented in Balochistan and in the rest of country. The principal demand of this camp is presenting missing persons before the court, and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has the same demands.

According to the organizers of this camp, the total number of missing persons is in the thousands. They have also displayed pictures of around 200 persons on the protest tents’ walls.

Generally, most Pakistanis are supporting Mahrang Baloch’s camp. So far, no key government official has visited the camp to assure justice and security, and guarantee that their beloveds will be presented before the court.

Oppression in Balochistan

No doubt, Mahrang Baloch’s camp serves as a prominent voice for the oppressed Baloch community, particularly addressing the grave and serious issue of missing persons. Their principal demands include an end to enforced disappearances, present missing persons before the court, stop extrajudicial killings, and an end to death squads in Balochistan.

Logically, the heart of the issue lies in the widespread phenomenon of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The government’s approach, marked by the use of violence, has fueled the fire of Baloch grievances.

Enforced disappearances have been notably employed in Balochistan, leading to a growing number of missing persons. The Mahrang Baloch camp has emerged as a response to this crisis, giving a voice to the Baloch people and shedding light on the human-rights abuses they endure.

The torture of Baloch women is a particularly sensitive aspect of the conflict. Such acts not only violate basic human rights but also inflame sentiments within the Baloch community. The pain and suffering endured by Baloch women contribute to the cycle of violence and revenge, making it imperative for the government to reconsider its approach.

Pressuring Baloch families to abandon their protests reflects a disregard for the legitimate concerns and grievances they hold. It undermines the democratic right to peaceful assembly and dissent, perpetuating a cycle of discontent and resistance.

The government should instead engage with these families, addressing their concerns and working toward a resolution that ensures justice and accountability.

For a sustainable resolution, the government must step forward and acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Ending the policy of enforced disappearances is a critical first step. The government should establish mechanisms to investigate and address cases of enforced disappearances, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Additionally, a broader dialogue with the Baloch community is essential. This involves addressing the root causes of discontent, including economic disparities, political marginalization, and historical grievances. A comprehensive and inclusive approach is needed to build trust and foster a sense of belonging among the Baloch people.

The Baloch camp led by Mahrang Baloch represents the collective voice of an oppressed community grappling with the serious and pressing issue of enforced disappearances as state led policy to silence dissent.

The government must negotiate with the protesters, address the root causes of the prevailing discontent, and Baloch grievances, leading to transparent and accountable approach to end violation of human rights, and misuse of force.

The government should explore political avenues to resolve the prevailing issues in Balochistan. Engaging in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders can help to pave the way for a more inclusive and lasting solution.