Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including how Ukraine is running short of men and materiel and is facing steadily increasing Russian pressure across the frontlines. Military conflict risks: Is Beijing resigned to another DPP victory? David Woo analyses the […]
Ukraine’s crumbling strategic position
A synopsis of this week’s subscription-only Global Polarity Monitor newsletter, an indispensable risk-management and opportunity-identification tool for institutional investors and decision-makers