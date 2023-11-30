SUBSCRIBE TO THE GLOBAL POLARITY MONITOR: SPECIAL HOLIDAY PRICE OF ONLY $49/YEAR INSTEAD OF $249, VALID UNTIL FEBRUARY 17. Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including the direction of US-China relations heading into next year’s US presidential election as well as potential market impacts linked to […]
No war, no peace between US and China
A synopsis of this week’s subscription-only Global Polarity Monitor newsletter, an indispensable risk-management and opportunity-identification tool for institutional investors and decision-makers