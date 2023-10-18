China’s largest private property developer, Country Garden, has run out of cash and is likely to default on a US$15 million coupon payment at the end of a 30-day grace period.

In 2021, Evergrande, another huge Chinese real-estate titan, defaulted, representing the start of a real-estate meltdown that has rocked China’s economy.

The two companies alone have a combined debt of $500 billion – and there are serious doubts about whether Beijing is able to steady the implosion.

There is one important takeaway from this serious economic situation: Diversification is critical.

China’s decades-long reliance on real estate as a primary driver of economic growth is fundamentally flawed, for several reasons.

First, the real-estate sector’s excessive focus has led to a housing market characterized by soaring property prices and unaffordability for the average citizen. This has resulted in a significant wealth gap and social tensions. It makes homeownership an elusive dream for many, impacting social stability and the well-being of Chinese citizens.

Second, the country’s obsession with real estate has led to an oversupply of housing, giving rise to countless “ghost cities” with numerous unoccupied properties. This misallocation of resources has diverted investments away from more productive sectors of the economy, hindering innovation and long-term growth.

Third, the real-estate sector’s massive debt burden is alarming – as we’re now seeing. Local governments and property developers have borrowed heavily to fund construction and infrastructure projects. This reliance on debt not only poses a financial risk but also links the government’s fiscal health to the property market’s fortunes, making the economy highly vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Last, this one-dimensional growth model has inhibited China’s transition to a more balanced, consumer-driven economy. To achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, diversification and reduction of dependency on real estate are crucial.

Failure to diversify

The current model poses significant economic, social, and financial challenges that necessitate a more nuanced approach to economic development.

Beijing’s lack of economic diversification over the decades must act as a warning to private investors at a micro level.

Failing to diversify a portfolio properly can have serious consequences for an investor’s financial well-being.

Diversification is a risk-management strategy that involves spreading investments across different asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions to reduce the impact of a poor-performing investment on the overall portfolio.

An undiversified portfolio with a high concentration in a single asset or asset class is highly susceptible to the performance of that particular investment. If that asset or sector underperforms or experiences a downturn, the entire portfolio’s value can suffer.

Lack of diversification can result in a more volatile portfolio, meaning that the portfolio’s value may fluctuate significantly, making it harder to achieve long-term financial goals.

Also, focusing on a single asset class may cause investors to miss out on potential gains in other areas.

In short, China gambled it all on red and it came in black, which is threatening to undermine its economic success story. That should be a lesson to us all.

Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere Group. Follow him on Twitter @nigeljgreen.