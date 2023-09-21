Military conflict risk: Low with the South Caucus in focus

David Woo assesses survey data from conflict-involved countries, which indicates a declining expectation of military conflict intensification in the coming weeks. Tensions are, however, rising in the South Caucasus as Azerbaijan launched a military operation against Nagorno-Karabakh.

Investment themes in a polarizing world

David Woo and Scott Foster zero in on a range of investment options linked to themes such as the increased use of BRICS currencies for intra-BRICS trade, reduced demand for US Treasuries by BRICS central banks, onshoring, and the technology race for electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Ukraine signals shift from offensive to defensive posture

James Davis sees signs of Ukrainian troops shifting from offensive to defensive operations due to several challenges, including a lack of trained soldiers, ammunition shortages, compromised air defense, and Russia’s air superiority. However, the risk of escalating tensions remains.

