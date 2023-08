All quiet on the eastern front

David P Goldman observes that China’s financial markets remain stable despite crisis talk in Western media. Chinese equity returns have diverged due to Beijing’s focus on digital transformation, benefiting telecoms while sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary stocks decline.

Russia consolidates gains as Ukrainian offensive stalls

James Davis writes that Ukrainian forces have struggled to breach Russian defensive lines despite committing more reserves, while the transfer of F-16 aircraft from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine might be less significant than it seems.

Union labor vs TSMC in Arizona

Scott Foster assesses labor union opposition to TSMC’s efforts to bring technicians from Taiwan to Arizona to accelerate the construction of a new semiconductor fab. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Huawei is secretly building chip fabs, potentially using different names to evade sanctions.

Like this: Like Loading...