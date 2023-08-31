BRICS summit showcases China’s success

David Goldman writes that the inclusion of six new members in the BRICS group highlights the influence of global trade shifts. China’s exports to the Global South, fueled by its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have grown in significance, transforming economies through digital connectivity.

Ukraine: Staggering losses and potential de-escalation

James Davis notes that the Ukrainian leadership has shown signs of readiness to de-escalate, indicating a shift from their previous stance. Recent developments in Russia include Prigozhin’s demise and General Suvorikin’s removal, reinforcing Putin’s authority.

Ericsson & Huawei renew patent agreement

Scott Foster details how Ericsson and Huawei have renewed a global patent cross-licensing agreement covering essential patents for 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies, reflecting a commitment to continue collaboration despite political tensions.

RISC-V Summit underlines rapid progress in China

Scott Foster observes how the recent RISC-V Summit China showcased the significant progress of Chinese designers in developing an independent IC architecture beyond the reach of US sanctions. The technology is used across applications such as cloud computing, AI, automobiles, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...