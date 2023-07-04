US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China on Thursday in what will be her first trip there as the top US economic policymaker.

This is a high-stakes visit, as it’s intended to help stabilize the tense relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Despite their differences, both nations have an absolute responsibility to prioritize and improve their bilateral relations.

The US and China, as the world’s two largest economies, possess significant global influence. Their relationship is critical, not just for their own interests but for the stability and prosperity of the international community.

The economic ties between the US and China are profound. Both nations benefit from extensive trade and investment partnerships, which have fostered economic growth and job creation.

A deterioration in bilateral relations could disrupt global supply chains, hinder international trade, and impact the livelihoods of millions of people.

Recognizing their mutual economic interdependence, the US and China have an obligation to nurture a cooperative relationship that supports shared prosperity.

Numerous global challenges, such as climate change, public health crises, and nuclear proliferation, require international cooperation.

The US and China possess the resources, expertise, and influence to address these issues effectively. By working together, they can pool their knowledge, technological advancements, and financial resources to develop innovative solutions.

Enhanced relations between the two nations can lead to more coordinated global efforts and foster a more stable and sustainable world.

Using resources wisely

As major powers, these nations also have a shared responsibility for maintaining global peace and security.

While competition and disagreements are natural, it’s vital to manage these conflicts peacefully and avoid escalating tensions that could lead to instability or armed conflict.

Dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy are essential to resolve differences and maintain a peaceful international order. By improving bilateral relations, they can contribute to global stability and minimise the risk of geopolitical confrontations.

Better relations will also encourage cultural exchange and mutual understanding, which are vital components of successful international relations.

The US and China possess rich histories, diverse cultures, and vibrant societies. By promoting people-to-people exchanges, educational collaborations, and cultural initiatives, the two nations can foster greater empathy, respect, and understanding between their populations.

Such efforts can help dispel misconceptions, bridge cultural gaps, and build a solid foundation for improved bilateral relations.

As influential nations, these superpowers have the opportunity to shape the global agenda.

Their actions and policies reverberate across the world, impacting economies, governance systems, and international norms. By cultivating a cooperative relationship, they can jointly tackle pressing global issues, set high standards, and promote inclusive development.

As Yellen prepares to meet counterparts in Beijing, never has the phrase “With great power comes great responsibility” rung truer.

Nigel Green is founder and CEO of deVere. Follow him on Twitter @nigeljgreen.

