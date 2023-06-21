Investment Strategy: An intellectual excursion to 2024

David Woo writes that recent legal cases involving Hunter Biden and Donald Trump have had little impact on the markets so far. However, the upcoming 2024 election, which is already shaping up to be a vote on American democracy, could have long-term market implications.

No thaw after Blinken visit to China as US allies slip their leash

David Goldman forecasts that US-China relations are likely to freeze rather than improve. As tensions continue and potentially worsen, escalated rhetoric and accusations can be expected from Washington with China remaining wary of ongoing economic pressure from the US.

Ukrainian counteroffensive stalls as Russian forces gain ground

James Davis details several developments that could impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. So far, the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces has not yielded significant success and much of Kiev’s goals, such as cutting off the land bridge to Crimea, remain unfulfilled.

Chip War cooling off as Micron invests $600 million in China

Scott Foster observes that despite previous concerns about security risks, Micron’s decision to invest in China suggests a shift in the chip war dynamics as reports of Chinese companies completely ceasing to purchase from Micron appear to be incorrect.

Like this: Like Loading...