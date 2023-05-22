China’s Micron ban will benefit Chinese memory chip makers, not Korea: Hynix shares rose modestly overnight while Micron shares fell about 6% after China’s Cyperspace regulators declared the Micron product unsafe. But Korean analysts don’t think this ill wind will blow them good.

“This is not a good thing for Korean companies. In the first quarter of this year, Micron’s share of NAND memory semiconductors was around 10 percent, while China’s YMTC accounted for almost 6 percent. The share of 128-layer NAND semiconductors accounts for about 40 percent of the total share of NAND, and YMTC may have acted because it believes its technology can displace Korean and U.S. technology,” a Korean researcher told the Korea Times.