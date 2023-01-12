China’s Covid reopening is spurring an econometric arms race of sorts as analysts scramble to raise their growth forecasts for Asia’s top trade power. If 2022 was the year of red ink, the 12 months ahead will see an explosive growth spurt the likes of which economists have never seen before.

”We expect [Chinese] consumption to be a major growth driver in 2023,” says analyst Zerlina Zeng at CreditSights. “We expect consumer spending to pick up, driven by pent-up demand and the savings that Chinese households have accumulated in the past three years.”

Zeng notes that this “expected macro recovery” from the second quarter on “should support employment, which in turn will boost consumption, creating a positive feedback loop.”

From there, Zeng says, “expect better consumer and business sentiment to support online retail, advertising spending, cloud, enterprise IT solutions and payment activities, which are positive for China tech credits. We also expect demand for petroleum products, natural gas, chemical goods, power and base metals to gradually recover, which underpins our constructive view for the Chinese industrial credits.”

But China’s coming rebound is also a big window of opportunity for Xi Jinping to relocate his reformist energy. In 2012, the Communist Party leader took power pledging to give market forces a “decisive” role in policymaking. In more recent years, he spent more time appearing to curtail private-sector development than raising productivity.

As at 5% or higher growth returns, Xi has scope to get back under the hood to raise China Inc’s competitive and innovative game. It’s a promising sign, says Diana Choyleva at Enodo Economics, that “to avoid alarming foreign investors, the propaganda machinery has largely stopped mentioning Mao-era slogans such as ‘self-sufficiency’ or ‘common prosperity’ in recent weeks.”

Choyleva adds that, “emboldened by his resounding victory at the 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping decided to take a huge gamble. He wants China back in action by spring. The hope is that after the pandemic peaks, factories will reopen fully and economic activity will return to normal while the population would have gained natural immunity.’’

Equally important, though, is what Xi does with the window of opportunity afforded by this resurgence.

President Xi Jinping. Photo: Facebook

Mattie Bekink, a China director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, notes that the “big question” for the “third Xi Jinping administration” is whether officials “will undertake the economic reforms and structural reforms necessary to ensure China’s long-term competitiveness or some of the lingering and pressing short-term issues like the property sector and the transition out of zero-Covid.”

Yet given the “society that China wants for the future,” Bekink says, “it’s very clear that growth and development is a top priority but balanced with concerns about national security and social fairness. So, I do expect that we will see further policy shifts that are aligned with that longer-term vision for China.”

The coming boom will jolt global growth near and far. Morgan Stanley recently raised its 2023 China GDP forecast to 5.7% from 4.8%.

“While the re-opening is likely to be a bumpy affair amid surging Covid-19 cases and increasingly stretched health systems, our economists expect growth momentum across Asia to gather steam, led by China,” says Herald van der Linde, HSBC’s head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy.

Eduardo Santander, chief executive of the European Travel Commission, says “there’s a lot of pent-up demand from the Chinese to travel.”

This will create myriad logistical challenges. “The problem,” Santander explains, “is how agile are we going to be in accommodating them by issuing visas and creating extra flight connectivity.”

It will be a good dilemma to have, though, as a European energy crisis and resulting inflation slam household and business demand – and with the US widely expected to slide into recession as 2023 unfolds.

Economist Ernan Cui at Gavekal Research points out that China’s “abrupt abandonment of Covid restrictions has led to a massive wave of the disease across the country that has overwhelmed the public health system.”

Covid patients try to get admitted to a hospital in Beijing in December 2022. Photo: Screenshot, Weibo

However, she adds, “there are signs that the wave of infections has either already peaked or is now peaking across much of the country, including in rural areas. This points to an early resumption of normal life.”

Though “consumers remain cautious,” Cui says, “experience of local outbreaks suggests economic activity will largely resume within weeks of the wave’s peak. This sets China up for a reopening boom following the lunar new year holiday in late January. There’s considerable pent-up demand, and households are sitting on record amounts of cash.”

Significantly, Cui adds, government policy is now clearly focused on supporting growth. This bodes well for a revival of property sales and – with the government offering support to cash-strapped developers – housing construction and related heavy industries.

To some extent, this boost will be offset by moderating infrastructure investment and weaker export demand. Nevertheless, there are decent odds that Chinese gross domestic product will expand by 5% or more in 2023.

“All this points to a continuation of the bull run in Chinese equities that began in November,” Cui says. “With foreigners largely out of the market, trading will be propelled by momentum-driven local investors. And this time, in contrast to previous momentum-driven rallies, the authorities may not be so quick to pull the plug, hoping that a buoyant stock market and economy will dull memories of the human cost of reopening.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Kinger Lau reckons Chinese stocks could rally another 15% in the weeks and months ahead. “China looks well positioned across the growth, policy, and inflation cycles in a global context in 2023,” Lau says. “The prevailing market backdrop leads us to believe that the downside risk of maintaining underweight or shorting Chinese stocks is meaningfully higher than going long.”

There are risks here, of course. As the Global Polarity Monitor newsletter published by Asia Times predicts, the inflationary implications for the US, Europe, Japan and beyond are not being sufficiently reflected in asset prices.

“We think the commodity market has not fully internalized the ‘explosive’ growth that we believe is in store for China in the coming months,” argue newsletter editors David Woo, David Goldman and Uwe Parpart. What’s more, they argue, China might grow in the 7% to 8% range once the current Covid infection wave recedes.

More importantly, though, is that the rebound seems likely to accompany the arrival of presumed incoming premier, Li Qiang. The outgoing Number 2 Li Keqiang never seemed to have Xi’s full confidence – or enough policymaking space – to recalibrate growth engines or big picture economic incentives.

Li Qiang does have his baggage, not least of which was a chaotic Shanghai-area Covid-19 response. Yet investors attuned to Li’s background are intrigued by a number of data points. Li got his start in politics in Zhejiang province, which is famed for free enterprise. He championed the opening of the STAR market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He was pivotal to Elon Musk getting Tesla’s “Gigafactory” expeditiously approved and built.

As Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, signaled recently, “normal” is returning to the nation’s tech sector after two-plus years of Xi’s team clamping down on Alibaba Group, Baidu, ByteDance, Didi, JD.com, Tencent and others.

Guo has been telegraphing a big pivot to a “new phase” of financial opening and reform. “In the future,” Guo says, “the pace of the opening of Chinese finance will not relent.”

This dovetails with news that Alibaba founder Jack Ma is ceding control of fintech unit Ant Group. It may top off Ant’s efforts since late 2020 to placate Chinese leader Xi’s regulator after they shelved the group’s $37 billion initial public offering.

Jack Ma. Photo: AFP / Philippe Lopez

It’s good news, too, that tailwinds might be appearing in time for Li to hit the ground running on structural reforms.

“The second half of 2023 is set to be more favorable,” says Harry Murphy Cruise at Moody’s Analytics. “As case numbers retreat and disruptions ease, we can expect a surge in household spending and new investment to drive a reopening bounce.”

China’s revival won’t necessarily be smooth or state-of-the-art. Cruise adds that “there is more to China’s woes than Covid-19. Following officials’ intervention to deleverage the property sector, home construction and sales have fallen sharply. Given the sector’s importance, weakness there is permeating through the economy. On top of that, a weaker global economy is causing demand for what China sells to the world to dry up.”

At the same time, “the rapid deceleration in exports also means China needs to tap into domestic markets for growth over the foreseeable future,” says economist Hao Zhou at Guotai Junan Securities. “With the easing of Covid restrictions, consumption is likely to see meaningful and sustainable recovery” this year.

Even so, a strong GDP rebound could coincide with the arrival of a reform-minded economic team willing to think out of the box and take risks. That could be an important tailwind all its own.

