In October 2020, Jack Ma delivered what might go down as history’s costliest speech.

At an event along Shanghai’s fabled Bund, the Alibaba Group founder criticized regulators in Beijing for not understanding the tech business. He also hit state-owned banks for operating with a “pawnshop” mindset.

Ma’s comments fell with an epic thud in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s inner circle. Days later, Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, Ant Group, was forced to scrap a wildly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). And last month, the Financial Times reported that Ma has been biding his time in Tokyo.

In recent weeks, though, Ma’s possible return as the global face of China Inc’s tech ambitions has been the talk of Chinese business circles. And not without serious merit.

The chatter began with Xi’s choice of Li Qiang as premier, a role he will assume in March. Li’s appointment surprised many on account of how badly Shanghai leaders under Li’s direction handled Covid-19 lockdowns.

None more so than Ma, arguably, who’s thought to have an association with Li. What’s more, Li is thought to be a proponent of Beijing taking its knee off the neck of Big Tech companies in Asia’s biggest economy.

Then came the pivot telegraphed by the recent two-day Central Economic Work Conference, which brainstorms on Communist Party priorities in the year ahead. The most intriguing takeaway was Xi’s party pledging to support the development of a private sector it has spent the last few years curtailing.

State media quoted Xi as saying: “I have always supported private enterprises and I have also worked in places where the private economy is relatively developed.”

Around that time, top party officials in the eastern province of Zhejiang even dropped by Alibaba headquarters. They reportedly urged China’s best-known company to raise its digital game to increase global competitiveness.

In place of Xi’s previous focus on “common prosperity,” the Economic Work Conference stressed that change must start with “improving society’s psychological expectations” and “boosting confidence in development.”

The phrasing concerning Internet companies signaled an unmistakable shift in the direction of giving Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance, DiDi, JD.com, Tencent and others greater space to innovate. Gone were last year’s warnings against “wild growth” in the sector.

The gist of Beijing’s pivot, says Eurasia Group analyst Lauren Gloudeman, is that “confidence-boosting measures will include instructing local leaders to solve problems for the private sector, recommitting to market-oriented state-owned-enterprises reform, and proactively expanding imports of advanced tech, important equipment, and energy resources.”

Gloudeman also detected “unusually strong support for increasing capital inflows and pledged to provide the greatest degree of convenience for foreign businesspeople to come to China.”

The conference, she notes, called specifically for “stronger efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment,” which she calls a “notably positive statement that supports” the view that “China’s economic difficulties make it unlikely in the near term that Beijing will respond to rising China-West tensions by punishing Western firms.”

Indeed, Xi’s recent decision to let US watchdogs inspect China’s New York-listed firms, a concession in a years-long spat, clears the way for more than $1 trillion of market capitalization – including Alibaba – to maintain ready access to US markets.

“It will allow institutional investors to come back,” Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at US-based investment manager KraneShares, told CNBC. “Professional investors were very scared about this delisting risk, which was why they have stayed on the sidelines.” With that risk “going away,” he added, “you are going to see investment dollars flow back into these names.”

The reason, Ahern concludes: “These Internet giants are really where investors want to invest when it comes to China.”

Back in 2014, Ma’s Alibaba was the toast of global finance when it pulled off a wildly successful IPO. At the time, it was history’s biggest listing, announcing China’s arrival as an innovative superpower and disrupter.

Since then, Alibaba transcended the Amazon-of-China label, becoming a payments giant, too. In November, the Ant IPO was once again to make history with the biggest-ever listing – only at that time, shares were to be sold in Shanghai and Hong Kong, not New York.

Beijing’s sudden and ham-handed cancellation of the US$37 billion sale did grave damage to Xi’s reputation as a modernizer and reformer. The opaque manner by which Xi’s men then targeted a who’s-who of mainland China’s Internet platforms spooked global markets and resulted in trillions of dollars of capital outflows.

It’s “about telling Jack Ma who’s in charge,” says Victor Shih, author of Factions and Finance in China: Elite Conflict and Inflation. “This is the [Communist Party of China] flexing its muscles.”

Xi’s apparent tech reboot, and Li Qiang’s ascendancy, would mark his second major admission of a policy blunder in as many months. The other was ending his growth-killing “zero Covid” gambit.

Opening the way for China’s tech billionaires to reassert themselves to create new wealth and jobs and boost productivity couldn’t come at a better moment as 2023 beckons. The shift dovetails with the stimulus boom accompanying Xi’s Covid reopening scheme.

Deutsche Bank AG strategist Jason Liu notes that Xi’s government adopting a more flexible and “dynamic” approach has been the prerequisite to reviving growth via exports and domestic consumption. The only question now is how rapidly China can put the lockdowns in the rearview mirror.

Already, Xi’s government is grappling with what’s likely to be the biggest Covid-19 outbreak ever seen. There’s concern that a dangerous new Covid variant could emerge to create another pandemic crisis.

Of course, Chinese officials have other major worries on their hands, not least of which is fallout from the worst US inflation in 40 years and the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening since the mid-1990s. Add to that the specter of US and Japanese recessions in the year ahead, while European growth flatlines.

“We think this means a continued proactive fiscal policy, but likely with a smaller additional fiscal stimulus than 2022,” says UBS economist Wang Tao.

China’s cratering property market also is undermining the economy. A variety of economic indicators contracting in November – including both the official manufacturing purchasing managers index and the services index – mean default risks loom large in the years ahead.

“We maintain our view that the property sector is likely to remain a drag on China’s growth recovery in 2023,” says Zoey Zhou Qianyun at research firm CreditSights.

Fitch Ratings analyst Elaine Xu says “we believe the timeline of a recovery in the property sector remains highly uncertain. If implemented successfully, the banks’ increased support for the industry could reduce the asset risks from their existing property exposure. However, greater exposure to the sector could lead to a larger deterioration in asset quality and profitability if there is no recovery for a prolonged period.”

Hence the need for Xi’s team and the People’s Bank of China to accelerate moves to stabilize and boost the property sector, which can generate as much as 30% of gross domestic product.

There’s ample space to act, notes Natixis economist Alicia Garcia-Herrero. Today’s fiscal and monetary stimuli are “much more constrained than in 2008,” she observes, even as local governments are “experiencing a collapse in land sales,” and a huge jump in Covid-related expenditures even as GDP slows.

The good news is that even as the export engine faces big headwinds, China seems ready to create tailwinds for Big Tech. As Li Qiang gets to work, investors will be paying extreme attention to his every word and deed. And by extension, how much latitude key founders like Ma are afforded in the year ahead to jumpstart China’s animal spirits.

Much of this relies on how much room Xi gives the next Li to serve as premier. The outgoing one, Li Keqiang, didn’t often seem to have Xi’s full trust to get under the economy’s hood. The hope is that Li Qiang will be given enough rope to shake up a private sector primed to remake Asia and show the US who is destined to be the biggest economy.

