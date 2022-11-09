It’s hard to think of a major world leader who’s had a rockier first six months than South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol. Since Yoon took office in May, Asia’s fourth-biggest economy slowed markedly, the won plunged and North Korea unleashed a torrent of provocations. Now, his government is under massive fire following a deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people. Gallup Korea puts Yoon’s approval rating at 29%, the danger zone for any leader in Seoul promising bold structural reform – or, indeed, any significant policy. It's too soon to declare Yoon’s five-year term dead on arrival after just 182 days. Yet the ex-prosecutor who only just squeaked by leftwing firebrand Lee Jae-myung in the March election has not displayed any obvious capacity for a political reboot sizable enough to steady his fast-listing presidency. When Yoon beat Lee, political scientist Ahn Byong-jin at Kyung Hee University in Seoul saw it as less of a vote for the future than wanting to “punish” the outgoing Moon Jae-in government, which voters viewed as “incompetent and hypocritical.”