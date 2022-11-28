NEW YORK – China’s rolling lockdowns of cities with Covid-19 outbreaks have been erratic and in some cases incompetent, as provincial officials dithered in the face of a rising infection rate that spilled over into Beijing, Guangdong and other major cities. That’s the conclusion of an econometric analysis of case transmission by region conducted by […]
The policy mistakes behind China’s Covid protests
Asia Times’ econometric analysis shows how it’s all gone wrong for China’s ‘zero-Covid’ attempt to contain the fast-spreading virus