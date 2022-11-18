Debt crisis fears are spreading across the region. Image: Twitter
Debt crisis fears are no longer theoretical as minor credit events from South Korea to the Philippines to Vietnam signal major trouble ahead. Korea, of course, has one of this region’s most leveraged financial systems and has had its fair share of credit crunches over the years. That’s why recent chatter about Korean credit spreads […]
