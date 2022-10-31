SINGAPORE – Malaysia’s political reformers, now seemingly accustomed to defeat after losing power more than two years ago, are holding out hope for another surprise win when the country goes to the polls on November 19. While victory for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition coalition is not inconceivable, it will certainly be a tall order. […]
Malaysia mulls Anwar’s last chance to rule
Opposition icon says coming polls will be his last as new-generation leader Rafizi Ramli proving to be a worthy successor