TOKYO — It has been widely predicted that the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Congress will be a triumph for Xi Jinping, who looks well set to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as Chinese leader. But whether global markets will win, too, is far less certain given the signals emanating from Beijing ahead of the October […]
China’s Congress could roil not relieve markets
Mighty questions hang over the imminent meeting but few foresee immediate cause to celebrate the dawning of Xi’s third term