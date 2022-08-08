China will build a national computing net that allows people to consume and pay for computing power on demand but its road to success will be long and hard.

Gao Wen, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the director at the Shenzhen-government-owned Peng Cheng Laboratory, said in a forum on August 6 that China’s computing net would connect all major computing centers in the country to provide standardized services – similar to a power grid where consumers buy electricity.

Zhang Yunming, vice minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said last month that the scale of China's computing power industry grew rapidly over the past five years, with an average annual growth rate of more than 30%, ranking the country second in the world after the United States.