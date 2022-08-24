China’s government will promote the use of robots and machinery arms across different industries to achieve fuller automation and boost industrial productivity, according to officials and academics. The news comes amid various high-level arrests reflecting disappointment in the lackluster results of recent major investments in semiconductors, the building blocks of various high-tech sectors China aims […]
China aims to dominate the future of robots
Government seeks to double 2020 robot-to-human ratio to about 500 robots per 10,000 workers by 2025