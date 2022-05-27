TOKYO – A bloodbath in US stocks wasn’t high on Asia’s risk list for 2022. But as Wall Street’s stumble pivots from correction to death-dive territory, Asia’s markets are increasingly in harm’s way.

The losses reverberating around the globe indicate that the biggest economy is about to go through a rough patch of unknown proportions. It’s already been through plenty, to name but a few: inflation at 40-year highs; Covid-19 traumatized consumers; a geopolitical minefield sending intensifying headwinds its way; legislative paralysis in Washington; war in Europe; a Federal Reserve behind the inflation curve.

This last riddle — a woeful monetary response — stands out as the US flashes signals that seem ripped from the headlines of 2008 when Lehman Brothers collapsed, setting off the concatenation of events that led to the global financial crisis.

The obtuseness the Fed has betrayed these last six months have investors turning on US assets. First, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refused to put an early interest rate hike or two on the board in late 2021 as US demand was on a record upswing.

The inflation now threatening growth is largely a supply-side phenomenon, driven by Covid-19’s supply chain disruptions. They coincide, though, with a powerful revival of demand for goods, not services, and massive fiscal stimulus in Washington. This perfect storm for inflation exacerbated one of the biggest problems of all: the collapse of US tech investment.

If Silicon Valley and its benefactors in the private and public sector had been investing in new technological disruption, productivity might be rising enough to contain inflation pressures. The exact opposite dynamic is at play at a moment when China is going all-in on next-generation industries the US once owned.

All this explains why the “trend in unit labor costs is running more than double the Fed’s inflation goal of 2%, signaling inflation pressures persist not only outside the US with elevated commodity prices and still-knotted supply chains, but from within as the US labor market remains exceptionally tight,” says economist Sarah House at Wells Fargo & Co.

This puts the Fed in a near-impossible position. Monetary policy is a confidence game, one that seeks to create psychological guardrails to avoid asset bubbles and runaway speculation. Powell’s team failed in this most basic task, putting the Fed in catch-up mode.

Yet any monetary tightening from here might further impede already anemic investment in innovation and increased productivity.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has moved to slow on inflation. Image: Screengrab / NDTV

Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, says “it now appears that inflation is broadening out and has the potential to stay higher for longer. This is a scenario that places upward pressure on longer-run inflation expectations and keeps the Fed in a policy acceleration mode.”

In times past, a Fed leader would take to the bully pulpit to urge Congress to incentivize new research and development. That’s what we saw Paul Volcker do in the 1970s and 1980s, Alan Greenspan in the 1980s and 1990s, and Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen in the current millennium.

Powell is the first Fed leader in four decades who’s not an economist — and it shows. This, and bowing to former president Donald Trump’s demands for rate cuts, cost Powell the gravitas needed to prod lawmakers to act and investors to relax.

Markets are doing anything but and that’s putting Asian leaders against the ropes just as surging commodity prices test their economic management skills.

The region had long expected the record run-up in the US to end. The worst-kept secret in global finance was that the market capitalization surge, despite a deadly and growth-killing pandemic, was driven more by ultra-aggressive central bank easing than conventional corporate earnings potential or game-changing innovation.

Yet governments and investors in Asia weren’t quite ready for the powerful correction that appears to be gaining momentum by the day. It seems ominous, too, that some of the ghosts of 2008 are trending on social media.

Case in point: famed crash predictor Michael Burry, a central character in Michael Lewis’ 2010 book “The Big Short.” In a cryptic May 24 tweet that’s since gone viral, Burry observed: “As I said about 2008, it is like watching a plane crash. It hurts, it is not fun, and I’m not smiling.”

In June 2021, Burry spoke of overvalued stocks and the folly of meme and cryptocurrency investment in a warning that the “mother of all crashes” could be coming.

With the S&P 500 down 15% so far this year, it’s easy to see why other marquee-caliber investors – including Jeremy Grantham – mean when they warn of trouble to come. The chief strategist of Grantham, Mayo, & Van Otterloo (GMO) also predicted the dot-com crash of the early 2000s. Now, he’s sounding the alarm about a “real McCoy” bubble in US asset prices.

US stock market traders look on with dismay amid a market rout. Image: Screengrab / CNBC / Getty

New York University economist Nouriel Roubini, who predicted the Lehman Brothers crisis, is warning about another hard landing.

“A soft-landing scenario, therefore, looks like wishful thinking,” Roubini says. “By now, the increase in inflation is persistent enough that only a serious policy tightening can bring it back within the target range. Taking previous high-inflation episodes as the baseline, I put the probability of a hard landing within two years at more than 60%.”

A particular fascination is monetary policy. Central bankers, he argues, “are talking tough nowadays about fighting inflation to head off the risk of it spinning out of control. But that doesn’t mean they won’t eventually wimp out and allow the inflation rate to rise above target. Since hitting the target most likely requires a hard landing, they could end up raising rates and then getting cold feet once that scenario becomes more likely.”

Debt is a complicating factor as Russia’s war in Ukraine fans energy and food inflation. Because there’s so much private and public debt in the system – 348% of global gross domestic product (GDP) – “interest-rate hikes could trigger a further sharp downturn in bond, stock and credit markets, giving central banks yet another reason to backpedal,” Roubini says.

Roubini adds that “the effort to fight inflation could easily crash the economy, the markets, or both. Already, central banks’ modest amount of tightening has shaken financial markets, with key equity indices near bear territory, bond yields rising higher, and credit spreads widening. Yet if central banks wimp out now, the outcome will resemble the stagflationary 1970s, when a recession was accompanied by high inflation and de-anchored inflation expectations,” he said.

One way out, of course, is for US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party to scrap Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. These levies have done far more to raise costs for American households than alter Beijing’s behavior.

Congress could also pass urgent legislation to stimulate tech investment. Unfortunately, the $1.8 trillion tax cut implemented on Trump’s watch did little to incentivize investments in industries vital to take on China, which is pouring trillions into owning the future of innovation, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

In the interim, the Fed’s plan appears to be feeling its way across a financial minefield. As of now, the strategy seems to be that “large hikes now buy flexibility later,” notes ANZ Bank economist Sharon Zollner.

Yet, there’s a risk that Fed rate hikes without supply-side efforts to increase productivity could backfire. The same goes with targeting asset prices at a moment when those values are based more on monetary fumes than economic reality.

“The Fed is using stock prices as a primary tool in their fight against inflation,” says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Lower stock prices tell companies to stop hiring so aggressively and feeding wage inflation. They also create a reverse wealth effect, which should curtail consumer spending.”

Many say China’s efforts to contain Covid-19 through tough lockdown measures are missing the mark. Photo: Screengrab / BBC

And complicate Asia’s 2022. This region already has its fair share of self-inflicted financial wounds. China’s “zero Covid” strategy of giant lockdowns is making this year’s 5.5% growth target less and less attainable. Analysts at Capital Economics argue China might grow as little as 2%.

Economist Madhavi Bokil at Moody’s Investor’s Service notes that “slowing economic activity in China amid strict enforcement of the country’s zero Covid policy is lasting longer than we had anticipated in March.” As much, she adds, “we have adjusted downward our growth forecasts for a handful of G-20 economies, including the US, Europe, China, Japan and India.”

Financial turmoil emanating from the US will make things considerably worse. Asian governments remember all too well the carnage wrought by 2008. They recall the mini-panic that was the 2013 “taper tantrum.” Now, as US markets crater, Asia is bracing for the next American shoe to drop.

A full-blown 2008 redux still seems unlikely. US bank balance sheets today are far less larded with subprime or other toxic assets. Yet two years of Fed-liquidity-driven equity price increases to dangerously lofty levels are colliding with the reality of less central bank largesse.

The Powell Fed needs to tread carefully both for the short run and the longer term. If the world’s most powerful central bank is seen to be losing credibility, US Treasury yields could surge in ways that devastate the dollar and global markets. Lost confidence in the reserve currency at a moment of surging inflation could make 2008 seem like a modest speedbump by comparison.

Nowhere more so than here in Asia.

