As the West retaliates with an economic war against Russia’s shooting war in Ukraine, Moscow has returned a volley of fire across the global geo-economic chessboard, demanding Western countries pay for its gas in rubles while reaching out diplomatically to China and India. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a televised government meeting on Thursday […]
Putin returns threatening fire on Western sanctions
Moscow demands ruble payment for gas and reaches out to Beijing and New Delhi but long-term economic pain looks inevitable