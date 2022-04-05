MANILA – What a difference a year can make in Asia’s geopolitics.

Last year, the Joseph Biden administration hosted the “Summit for Democracy”, a global confab that brought together 110 nations from across the world. While the summit was meant to signal the Democratic Party administration’s commitment to a values-based foreign policy, its selection process proved deeply controversial and divisive.

On one hand, mature Asian democracies such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were among the invitees. At the same time, despite their lurch towards authoritarian populism, countries such as the Philippines and India, which the Freedom House categorizes as “partly free”, were among the invitees.

Meanwhile, Singapore, a key US strategic partner in Asia that also has an elected government, was snubbed. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent divergence in regional powers’ responses, have rapidly and in places radically reshuffled strategic alignments in Asia in what some see as the advent of a new Cold War.

Despite its long history of strategic neutrality, Singapore joined key Asian economies of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in imposing sweeping sanctions against Moscow. It also co-sponsored the unprecedented United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, which unequivocally condemned Russia’s aggression against a sovereign nation.

Top and long-time US Asian allies Japan and South Korea have broadly stood by the West. Not only have Tokyo and Seoul imposed sweeping sanctions and reconsidered their energy reliance on Russia, they are also contemplating even closer defense ties with Washington in a new era of geopolitical uncertainty.

Last month, former prime minister Shinzo Abe went so far as to call on Japan to host US nuclear weapons to deter potential aggression from rival powers, tacitly meaning China. The constitutionally pacifist power is also in the midst of a $264 billion defense build-up as Russia and China more openly challenge the post-war international order.

For his part, South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has openly expressed his preference for expanded defense cooperation with the US as well as a tougher stance vis-a-vis China.

There is even speculation that under the incoming conservative-nationalist president, South Korea might expand its role into a potential “Quad-Plus” grouping along with the US, Australia, India and Japan. Crucially, even seemingly “neutral” regional powers are also recalibrating their strategic calculus.

President-elect Yoon Seok-youl wants closer ties with the US. Photo: Facebook

Last week, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong became the first Asian leader to visit the White House amid the ongoing conflict in Europe.

While the US and Singapore displayed a “united” front against Russia, coordinating diplomatic and economic sanctions on Moscow, India has moved in the opposite direction by fortifying strategic and economic ties with the Eurasian power.

The upshot is the revival of historical tensions between India and the West, with Washington pressing New Delhi to reconsider its plans to boost bargain-price energy imports as well as major military hardware from Russia.

Profound India-US disagreements over whether to sanction or engage Russia have also raised questions over the future of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad.

The US is rhetorically rewarding those who are lining up on its side vis-à-vis Russia. Over the past month, Biden has publicly praised Singapore, which has a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Union, for its “principled leadership in supporting the people of Ukraine.”

“Singapore and the United States are united in sending the message to all nations – to all nations, regardless of their size or population: They are equal in the right – in their rights on the global stage,” Biden said during his meeting with Singapore’s leader. “They have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity and to determine their own future free from violence and intimidation,” Biden said.

Lee, who is on a week-long working trip in the US, “reaffirmed the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between Singapore and the US, and our shared commitment to a stable, rules-based global order.” A joint statement underscored their shared commitment to “pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.”

Underscoring the growing centrality of Singapore to the Biden administration’s “integrated deterrence” strategy in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides also reaffirmed their “shared commitment to promoting broad-based economic growth in the United States, in Singapore, and throughout the region.”

Although technically neutral, Singapore is an economic dynamo that regularly hosts US naval assets, especially since the exit of permanent US bases from the Philippines.

In Washington, the Chinese-majority city-state is largely seen as a “friend that acts like an ally” in stark contrast to treaty allies like Thailand and the Philippines, which both have gravitated toward China in recent years.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) stands next to Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore on August 23, 2021. Photo: AFP / Evelyn Hockstein / Pool

And Singapore’s tough response to Russia’s aggression has only solidified growing strategic, if not ideological, alignment between the Southeast Asian state and Washington.

America’s relations with India, however, have been rocked by longstanding disagreements on Russia. Historically, New Delhi relied on Russian weaponry to beef up its defensive capabilities against Pakistan, a key US ally throughout the late 20th century.

Out of fidelity to Nehruvian neutrality, and eager to maintain robust economic ties with Beijing, India has also repeatedly shunned any overt alignment with the West against a resurgent China.

But intensifying border tensions with China, and Beijing’s growing naval and strategic presence across the Indian Ocean, have gradually nudged India to fortify its defense relations with the West, most especially under the Quad.

But while a resurgent China has helped unite India and the West in recent years, an aggressive Russia is doing the exact opposite. Along with its rival in China, India has repeatedly abstained from voting on UN resolutions against Russia and instead invoked its long tradition of “neutrality.”

New Delhi recently hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is now on the West’s sanctions list along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in order to discuss large-scale strategic and economic deals.

Similar to China, India has been lured by Moscow’s offer of steeply discounted oil as well as state-of-the-art weapons, most notably the S400 missile defense system. In response, top officials from fellow Quad nations have publicly criticized what they see as India’s strategic opportunism amid a brutal conflict in Europe.

“Now is the time to stand on the right side of history, and to stand with the United States and dozens of other countries, standing up for freedom, democracy and sovereignty with the Ukrainian people, and not funding and fueling and aiding President Putin’s war,” declared the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who described India’s engagement with war-time Russia as “deeply disappointing.”

Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, has called on India to assist the West in preserving “the rules-based approach that we’ve had since the second world war” rather than helping Russia to skirt Western sanctions.

The Biden administration has even deployed Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, the chief architect of the recent wave of anti-Russia sanctions, in order to dissuade India from efforts to “circumvent or backfill” sanctions on Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are known to have a good relationship. Photo: AFP / Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik

“We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the ruble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system or to circumvent our financial sanctions,” the top Biden official told reporters in New Delhi, just as Lavrov visited the South Asian country.

“What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other any other exports that are currently being prohibited by the US or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime,” Singh added.

He described Russia as an “unreliable supplier” and opportunistic power that wouldn’t aid New Delhi against Beijing in the event of a future conflict.