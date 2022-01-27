TOKYO – Everyone in Asia knew America’s epic 2020-21 stock boom couldn’t last.

It was well understood that the run-up, coming amidst a deadly and growth-killing pandemic, had been driven by ultra-aggressive central bank easing, not conventional corporate earnings potential or game-changing innovation.

But that doesn’t mean investors were ready for the correction that appears to be gaining momentum by the day. Those caught off guard include US Federal Reserve officials who’ve been universally expected to rock Asian markets with a series of rate hikes.

On January 1, it was a foregone conclusion among Asian governments that 2022 would be a year of bold Fed monetary tightening. The 7% year-on-year surge in inflation in December in the US cemented the Fed’s pivot toward austerity.

As stock prices show signs of collapsing, all that Asia thought it knew about Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s year now requires revision. US stocks have never fallen this much in the first 16 trading days of a year. That’s generating headlines inspiring equal parts fear and schadenfreude.

The 10 richest humans lost a combined US$158 billion of their fortunes this month as of January 26, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and other members of the uber-wealthy set are having a dreadful start to a year of unprecedented uncertainty and likely volatility.

What’s more, losses are all over the board – from commodity companies to consumer electronics to cryptocurrencies. Markets are now conducting stress tests to find out where the cracks, vulnerabilities and, yes, buying opportunities exist.

The odds are, though, investors of all stripes will get a respite from the Powell-led Fed. Asian governments remember all too well the carnage wrought by the 2013 “taper tantrum.” There’s every reason to think Powell might throttle back on tightening plans out of fear of triggering a market catastrophe.

Another 2008 hardly seems in the cards. That combination of market froth and too many subprime assets on bank balance sheets is less of a threat in 2022. Yet equities at dangerously lofty levels colliding with rising inflation and the specter of Fed tightening is its own global threat.

Jerome Powell is being tugged in two different directions as inflation rises and stocks tumble. Photo: AFP / Graeme Jennings

Where does the Fed stand?

Though US shares bounced back on Tuesday (January 25), fragility abounds. News on Wednesday from the Fed that it won’t tighten until March, at the earliest, still spooked investors. This makes any signals coming from Fed officials make-or-break for world markets.

“The Fed could have a big role to play in whether stock markets will build on these encouraging signs,” says analyst Craig Erlam at currency advisory OANDA. “As ever, every word will be pored over so I expect the central bank will take a very careful approach in its communications later on.”

Erlam added that Fed officials “need to be careful to find the right balance between taking inflation seriously and not overdoing it. These markets will be easily spooked so today is all about finding just the right balance. That means sending a clear signal about a March hike and alluding to discussions around balance sheet reductions towards the middle of the year.”

Yet a timid Fed could be a giant hazard all its own. Even if the Powell-led Fed is reluctant to hit the brakes, America’s inflation problem remains a clear and present danger to global stability. If the Fed doesn’t get this Goldilocks act right, markets might take matters into their own hands and push US rates anyway.

If the Fed is seen to be losing credibility, US Treasury yields could skyrocket in ways that gut-punch global debt markets and undermine the dollar. A loss of confidence in the reserve currency at a moment of surging inflation would have the Fed playing catchup, making this tightening cycle more like 1994 than 2015.

In 1994, the Alan Greenspan-led Fed doubled short-term rates in only 12 months. The shock pushed Mexico into crisis, bankrupted Orange County, California, and shuttered securities giant Kidder, Peabody & Co.

The dollar could come under pressure even if the Fed raises rates. Photo: AFP / Ozan Kose

The Powell paradox

The dollar’s powerful rally pulled tidal waves of capital away from Asia. Over time, it made currency pegs in Bangkok, Jakarta and elsewhere impossible to defend and help set the 1997-98 Asian crisis in motion.

Fed fears hit Asia anew in 2013. The mere hint the Fed might begin tightening sent developing economies into chaos. At the time, then-Bank of Korea Governor Kim Chong-soo said the “ghost of 1994” was keeping him up at night.

Morgan Stanley included India and Indonesia in its “Fragile Five” list of economies on the brink along with Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

Here, the Powell-led Fed represents quite the paradox.

Since February 2018, Powell has displayed few hints of courage or true independence. When then-president Donald Trump tapped him for the top Fed job, Powell stayed on the slow-but-steady tightening path set by his predecessor Janet Yellen.

Once Trump started complaining about the Fed closing the monetary spigot, Powell caved. Despite healthy economic growth, Powell began slashing borrowing costs in mid-2019. Once Covid hit, the Powell-led Fed gave the Bank of Japan a run for its money in the monetary easing department.

By March 2020, the Fed’s balance sheet topped $5 trillion for the first time. It was a milestone that the BOJ got to first, a year earlier, but it’s one Powell’s team has been slow to unwind.

Now, as US stocks quake, there are valid reasons to think Powell will tread carefully rather than boldly. Perhaps too carefully in light of inflation risks. “So, any dovish pivot will not be so easy this time,” says economist Tim Duy at SGH Macro Advisors.

Economist Krishna Guha, vice-chairman of Evercore ISI, added that there’s a “need for the Fed to now focus overwhelmingly on upside risk to inflation while still holding out hope that the achievable level of maximum employment may increase in the years ahead.”

On Wednesday, Powell tossed a bone to the “bond vigilantes” worried that inflation was already out of control. “The balance sheet is substantially larger than it needs to be, there’s a substantial amount of shrinkage in the balance sheet to be done,” he said. “That’s going to take some time. We want that process to be orderly and predictable.”

Powell added that “with inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.” Yet, he also suggested the Fed sees latitude to do its job, observing: “I think there’s quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market.”

This has strategists like Maneesh Deshpande at Barclays Capital fearing sell-offs to come. “Downside risks from monetary tightening are higher versus history,” Deshpande says. “The pain has so far been localized to high valuation stocks, but signs of a broader risk-off are brewing.”

US inflation keeps spiralling upward. Image: Screengrab / iStock

Yet more risk

Omicron is complicating that calculus while recent events in China thicken the inflation plot.

As the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant spreads, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains reluctant to recalibrate his “zero-Covid” strategy. That’s fueling fresh concerns that supply-chain disruptions could intensify and exacerbate global price pressures.

Reports “point to growing virus-linked congestion and delays at a number of major Chinese ports since the start of the year,” says Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics. “With cases popping up in even more port cities in recent days, including Dalian and Shanghai, the situation is likely to worsen in the near-term, pulling down shipments this month.”

The bottom line is virtually all financial roads lead to the Powell-led Fed this year. Tightening moves are assured. The only question is whether the globe’s most important central bank can strike a seemingly impossible balance between curbing inflation without devastating markets.

And Asia will be directly in harm’s way if the Fed fails, whether by over-tightening in 2022 or letting inflation run out of control in the longer run.

Follow William Pesek on Twitter at @WilliamPesek