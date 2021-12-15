Entegris, a leading American supplier of materials and process solutions to the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, has announced plans to invest approximately US$500 million in a new manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, over the next three years.

According to a press release:

The Kaohsiung facility – the company’s largest global manufacturing site – will be supported by the expanded Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development in Hsinchu, Entegris’ largest and most active R&D center.

Approximately $11 million will be invested to more than double the size of the technology center. Entegris also has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the US, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

The company has been in Taiwan for 30 years.

According to President and CEO Bertrand Loy (who is also chairman of the board of directors of SEMI, the international semiconductor equipment and materials industry association), “This expansion of our manufacturing presence demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan and to supporting the continued growth of Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem.”

That’s all very well for Taiwan but not what the Joe Biden administration, which wants just such companies to home-port their investments, had in mind.

Exactly what Taiwan wants

Entegris is a prime example of the kind of investment that Taiwan hopes will strengthen its domestic semiconductor supply chain, which is strong in device fabrication, assembly and testing but weak in materials and equipment.

An Entegris worker in a supplied photo. Photo: Entegris

Other semiconductor materials companies are also expanding their manufacturing presence in Taiwan. These include Formosa Sumco Technology – a joint venture between Formosa Plastics and Japanese silicon wafer producer SUMCO – and Hitachi Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical and Mitsui Chemicals, also of Japan.

And now, as reported by David P Goldman in “Taiwan chipmakers hint at decoupling from the US,” Asia Times, December 11, the Taiwanese have decided to actively promote local production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

This month, a memorandum of understanding to that effect was signed by representatives of Taiwan’s electronic equipment, machine tool, robotics, photonics, precision and metals industries.

Roughly 90% of semiconductor manufacturing equipment used in Taiwan is imported. None of the world’s leading makers of semiconductor equipment are Taiwanese. But Taiwanese manufacturing technology is advanced enough to support a larger presence in the sector.

Taiwan Times quotes SEMI Taiwan President Terry Tsao as saying:

The most important task at hand is to convince international industry leaders to expand their operations to Taiwan. This can be the maintenance and repair of components or the assembly of secondary systems. This will create a point of contact that will allow Taiwanese equipment manufacturers to find a new market.

America’s problem

The Biden administration takes a different view. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, “It is a problem for America that we are so reliant on Taiwan.”

The multifaceted “problem” is:

That so much leading-edge semiconductor fabrication is done in Taiwan by TSMC;

that major American “fabless” semiconductor design companies (design only, no factories) such as Apple, AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm depend on TSMC;

that even Intel, America’s most technologically advanced semiconductor producer, depends on TSMC at advanced process nodes; and

that China wants to absorb Taiwan.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Photo: WJAR

According to Secretary Raimondo, “the whole point” of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the American semiconductor industry is to provide an alternative to China.

“If we want to compete globally, we invest domestically, and specifically in revitalizing the semiconductor industry,” she told the Detroit Economic Club.

This despite a verbal agreement between Raimondo and Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua on December 6 to develop a new “Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration (TTIC) framework.”

According to a Commerce Department press release, “She also expressed the United States’ continued interest in working together with Taiwan on issues of common commercial concern, particularly in the area of semiconductor supply chains and related eco-systems.”

However, with the construction of its new factory in Taiwan, the share of production that Entegris does in America will be going down, not up.

“Everyone [in the industry] is actually now realizing that shorter supply chains, closer to customers, may be a better model [of operation],” Entegris’s Loy told Nikkei Asia

“We intend to have shorter supply chains, more local manufacturing close to clusters of customers that we have in Taiwan, clusters of customers that we have in [South] Korea, or in Japan and in the US,” he said.

And the leading edge is in Taiwan.

The welcome mat is out

Entegris supplies materials and technology to logic and memory semiconductor device manufacturers including Intel, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC; semiconductor equipment makers; gas and chemical manufacturing companies; semiconductor wafer manufacturing companies; flat panel display equipment makers, display panel manufacturers; and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices.

Entegris operates three business divisions:

Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials,

Microcontamination Control, and

Advanced Materials Handling.

The company’s products include:

Filters that purify process gases, fluids, and the ambient fab environment (“fab” is semiconductor industry jargon for fabrication facility, or factory);

Liquid systems that dispense, control, analyze, or transport process fluids;

Gas delivery systems that safely store and deliver toxic gases;

Advanced liquid, gaseous, and solid precursors for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) processes;

Advanced materials for wafer surface preparation and integration (SPI) and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) cleaning applications;

Specialty chemicals including organometallic and organosilane materials used in semiconductor device manufacturing;

Slurries for polishing ultra-hard surfaces including silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN);

Premium graphite and silicon carbide for high-performance applications; and

Wafer carriers and shippers that protect semiconductor wafers from contamination and breakage.

While the new facility will support all three of the company’s divisions, the lead tenant will be Entegris’s microcontamination-control business. Customer qualifications are expected to take place toward the end of 2022 or early 2023 with the first liquid filtration solutions expected to be sold in the first half of 2023.

Entegris is set to expand manufacturing capacity in Taiwan Photo: Entegris

The new facility will make an essential contribution to TSMC’s 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer semiconductor production processes, which are the most advanced in the world. It will also supply other customers, both in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia.

In addition, the Entegris Foundation plans to award a $5,000 per year scholarship for three years to five students at National Taiwan University in a STEM field in order to “build a pipeline of talent while also encouraging students to reach their educational goals.”

This dovetails with the efforts of Taiwanese industry, government and academia to raise the number of engineering graduates trained to work in the semiconductor industry.

