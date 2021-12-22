Russia says it recently shot down 40 Turkish Bayraktar drones – although they have turned up only one as evidence – in Syria, while Francis Fukuyama, a leading American political scientist at Stanford, says the transfer of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine could be a “game-changer.”

Which is it?

The Russians are placing their bets based on the Pantsir short-range and mobile air defense system that has seen action in Syria and Libya. The Turks and Fukuyama base their arguments on Bayraktar’s success in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria – and more recently in the Ethiopian Tigray war.

But who is right? A lot depends on whether the Russians can actually deliver positive results thwarting drone attacks in the Donbass region in Ukraine. So far, there has been at least one successful Bayraktar attack.

Ukraine’s army destroyed a howitzer with a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone. Allegedly the drone strike came after a Ukrainian soldier was killed by a separatist 122mm D-30 howitzer and another wounded.

In 2015, the Pantsir-S was deployed to the Donbass region, at least temporarily. Then they were pulled back into Russia. While Russia has put Pantsir units into the Crimea, which it annexed, so far it has not moved any to the eastern Ukraine Donbass region.

However, some think a Pantsir deployment to Donbass is coming soon.

The Pantsir-S is a short-range air defense system (range less than 20 kilometers) that combines 2-stage interceptor missiles and an autocannon (2A38M, 30mm). The original model, Pantsir-S1, has been improved with better radars and electronics.

The newer models may have been introduced with Russian forces in Syria. Reportedly the Russians have also added an electro-optical targeting system to Pantsir, providing an alternative in cases where the radar is jammed.

Each Pantsir unit carries 12 missiles (type 57E6 or 57E6-E export). Each missile is composed of a booster rocket and the missile itself, which has a fragmentation warhead. Flight guidance is provided entirely by the ground station.

A Pantsir-S air defense missile system at an exhibition in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: AFP / Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik

Russia masses forces

Russia has assembled a large fighting force around Ukraine which may have also been expanded into Belarus. This is a modern strike army that has heavy armor, shock forces, full air and missile support and mobile air defenses that include Pantsir and other air defenses (like the BUK).

Disclosed CIA estimates are that the Russian force, when fully composed, will consist of about 100 battlefield tactical groups made up of some 175,000 soldiers. Russia has also mobilized reservists, an unusual step.

Yet Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concern about the Bayraktar – he has spoken to Turkish President Erdogan about the sale to Ukraine – suggests the Russians are more likely to keep adding to the Donbass separatist forces instead of a full-scale military invasion, or at least Putin wants to keep both options.

Against a heavy Russian strike, the few Bayraktars in Ukrainian hands could not conceivably blunt a Russian advance, even if they sustained no losses. But if the conflict stays as it is, with creeping increments on both sides, the arrival of the Pantsir can be expected to counter the Bayraktar drones.

But are the Russian claims about Pantsir correct? Is it a Bayraktar killer?

The official Russian line is that the Bayraktar is an easy target because it is big, flies slow and can easily be tracked. The Russians also assert that “average” operators using Pantsir can knock out Bayraktars.

The Bayraktar TB-2 is a large drone with a wingspan more than an F-16. The wingspan of an F-16 is 33 feet, or 10.06 meters. The Bayraktar wingspan is 39 feet, or 11.9 meters. It is also slow flying – roughly 80mph, or 129kph – and not stealthy.

The hard evidence on Pantsir S performances comes from Syria and Libya. In Libya and Syria, as many as 23 Pantsir systems were knocked out, many by Bayraktar drone strikes.

The Pantsir-S is very mobile, but prone to having its system jammed. Photo: WikiCommons

The game-changer

At least one Pantsir was hit under transit and another destroyed in an aircraft hangar in Libya, but others were operational. In Libya, some Pantsir units were manned by the secretive Russian mercenary group Wagner – aka PMC Wagner, ChVK Wagner or CHVK Vagner – so the suggestion that the operators lacked experience or were unprepared is not credible.

It did not start out the way it ended in Libya and Syria. In the early phases, Pantsir was able to knock out drones of different types, including Bayraktars. But then something changed. Turkey introduced a system, the Aselsan Koral electronic warfare system, that successfully jammed the Pantsir radar system.

This left the Pantsirs as sitting ducks.

There isn’t any doubt the Russians have been trying to recover from the failure of the Pantsir-S system in Libya and in Syria. The heavy losses, particularly to Turkish drones, is a real sore spot for the Russian producers, who are promoting export sales, and for the prestige of Russian military technology.

Coupled to the devastation of air defense systems Russia supplied to Armenia – knocked out by Israeli loitering munitions such as Harop and by Bayraktar drones – Russian claims on behalf of its air defense superiority suffered after devastating performance failures.

A Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle at the Victory Parade in Baku. Photo: WikiCommons

Russia supplied Armenia with the S-300, 9K33 Osa, 2K11 Krug, S-125 Neva, Buk M2, Strela 10 and 2K12 Kub, plus ZSU-23-4 anti-aircraft guns, almost all of them destroyed.

Does Russia have an answer to Turkish drones now being deployed by Ukraine’s military? That will depend on whether the new version of Pantsir – designated Pantsir SM, introduced in 2019 – can be jammed by Ukraine’s forces and whether the Bayraktar can be jammed by the Russians.

It is well known that Russia has put in place many jammers of its own, capable of knocking out GPS channels and cutting communications between Bayraktar drones and ground stations. Without communications, the Bayraktar system cannot function.

As things now stand it is not possible to know, beyond Russian and Turkish marketing of their respective products, whether Bayraktar will be a game-changer in Ukraine. Given what the Russians have learned and their experience in electronic warfare, the best bet is the Bayraktar will not be very effective, even if the Russians never invade.