SINGAPORE – Southeast Asian nations have been eager to leave behind a year that saw record-high Covid-19 caseloads, skyrocketing death rates and economically debilitating lockdowns. With rising inoculation rates recently stabilizing the situation across most of the region, the rapid global spread of the vaccine-eluding Omicron variant threatens to reverse those gains.

The emergence of the highly mutated pathogen, first identified in South Africa and classified as a “variant of concern” last month by the World Health Organization (WHO), is stoking fears of a pandemic resurgence as several global countries, most notably the United Kingdom, face runaway transmissions linked to the ultra-contagious strain.

Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have each detected Omicron cases, raising the specter of new waves of infections and hospitalizations, a scenario that threatens to delay or reverse reopening plans, prolong travel curbs and new rounds of economic and social pain after two years of widespread suffering.

A University of Hong Kong preliminary study showed the Omicron variant infects around 70 times faster than the Delta and original Covid-19 strain. The study found that the variant replicated less efficiently – more than 10 times lower – in the human lung tissue, which may signal a lower severity of disease, particularly among the vaccinated.

However, preliminary studies suggest that a two-dose vaccine regimen is less effective against Omicron compared to earlier strains, making breakthrough infections more likely.

Health experts say more time and real-world clinical data are needed to definitively establish the risks posed by the new variant. But Omicron is surging while those studies are undertaken with the strain having been reported in more than 80 countries, “a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Epidemiologists believe Omicron’s unusually large number of mutations, especially on the spike protein used by the virus to enter human cells, may be associated with higher transmissibility and the ability to partially evade vaccine-mediated and natural immunity from prior infection, providing a worrying evolutionary advantage.

A key watchpoint is whether Omicron will overtake the Delta variant, as data shows it has already done in South Africa, as the globally predominant Covid-19 strain. Moreover, if Omicron displaces Delta but is found to cause milder illness, which may or may not be the case, health experts say it could mark a turning point in the coronavirus’ transition to endemic disease.

Commuters, wearing face masks amid fears of the spread of Covid-19, wait for a canal boat in Bangkok on March 2, 2020. Photo: AFP / Mladen Antonov

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states could potentially be more resilient to an Omicron-driven wave, some analysts say, owing to inoculation rates that in many states are well above global averages. Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore have already begun offering third-dose booster programs.

Vaccine makers Pfizer, BioNTech and Sinovac Biotech have all recently issued updates on the efficacy of their shots against Omicron, with each citing initial lab findings suggesting that third-dose booster shots could be key to protection against infection.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that two shots of their vaccine may still protect against severe disease, but that a third dose is needed to restore protection against infection from Omicron. China’s Sinovac, meanwhile, claimed in its study that 45 out of 48 people had sufficient antibodies to neutralize Omicron after receiving a booster shot.

Those findings, however, are at odds with University of Hong Kong initial lab findings that showed Sinovac provides no shield against Omicron. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum, according to a statement from a team of university researchers on December 14.

Southeast Asian nations are highly reliant on Sinovac’s shots, known as Coronavac, which China widely sold and donated across the region when Western-made shots were unavailable earlier this year. Official vaccination data across the region generally does not disaggregate what percentage of the population has been inoculated with Western versus Chinese-made shots.

“The region is much further ahead on vaccination than when the Delta variant struck, and Omicron will likely create even greater urgency and reduce vaccine hesitancy [which is] already modest in most ASEAN countries,” said Peter Mumford, a Southeast Asia analyst with the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Among the major economies in Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines face the highest public health risks from Omicron, said Mumford, given that vaccination levels in both countries – at 38.2% and 38.9% respectively – are below the global average with healthcare capacity lacking in both archipelagic nations.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) estimates that Indonesia and the Philippines will vaccinate 60% of their populations by the second quarter of 2022, with Manila already ahead of Jakarta with a booster program launched last month, one which is projected to deliver third doses to most people within six months of them being fully vaccinated.

Health workers vaccinate an Indonesian woman with the Sinovac vaccine in Jomblang Village, Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia on July 18, 2021. Photo: AFP via NurPhoto / WF Sihardian

Indonesia, however, is among the best positioned in the region to withstand the economic impacts of an Omicron shock, according to the Eurasia Group. Jakarta has shown less appetite to impose economically-damaging curbs, benefits from a domestic demand-driven economy and has more scope for fiscal and monetary stimulus than its neighbors.

Manila, by contrast, has the least capacity for additional stimulus given a large fiscal deficit, estimated at 9.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year. Mumford added that the Philippines faces significant economic risk given the government’s greater willingness to introduce restrictions, having presided over one of the world’s longest lockdowns.

Eurasia Group’s forecast sees tourism-dependent Thailand as potentially taking the largest direct economic hit from Omicron. The kingdom has offered boosters since late September and has 62.5% of its population fully vaccinated, but is at greater risk of importing cases since having largely reopened its borders in November.

Thailand imposed an entry ban on travelers from eight African countries following detection of the new variant, but has otherwise continued with its reopening plans, albeit with increased testing. Bangkok has, however, scrapped plans to ease testing requirements for fully vaccinated tourists entering the country via quarantine-free travel schemes.

“The reopening of Thailand’s already beleaguered tourism sector is set to suffer another setback yet again as the authorities will likely tread with caution in the face of Omicron and impose travel curbs,” said Maxime Darmet, director of Fitch Ratings’ Economics team, who told Asia Times that the kingdom’s economic recovery is likely to be further delayed.

Darmet agreed that Thailand, where authorities anticipate just 1.2% GDP growth this year, could potentially be the regional economy most adversely affected by an Omicron-driven wave. He also placed Singapore and Vietnam in the same category, citing risks to growth even if the nations fall short of imposing renewed lockdowns.

Singapore, the region’s travel and financial hub, similarly restricted entry to travelers from several African countries but has kept vaccinated travel lanes with 24 countries and regions open. The city-state of 5.5 million has fully vaccinated 87% of residents and has so far recorded 24 Omicron variant cases, all but three of which were imported.

Authorities there are now putting in place contingency plans to ramp up capacity in public hospitals and intensive care units to prepare for a potential surge of Omicron-driven cases. The city-state is also reportedly considering requiring its residents to get a booster shot – 32% have so far taken one – to qualify as being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Singapore is well ahead in the reopening of its economy. Therefore, a new virus wave could prompt the authorities to roll back the reopening process and re-tighten restrictions, leading to a renewed hit to economic activity. The reimposition of comprehensive travel curbs is a real possibility there,” said Fitch’s Darmet.

A pigeon is seen near tape to prevent people from gathering as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 at Merlion Park in Singapore, May 27, 2020. Photo: AFP / Roslan Rahman

The city-state, which has ample fiscal buffers, has opted to treat the coronavirus as endemic. Authorities have in recent months resisted any drastic retightening of curbs and observers say a new Omicron wave would have to put the health system under hitherto unseen pressures for the government to significantly backpedal on reopening.

With 56.5% of its population fully vaccinated, the Eurasia Group projects a medium public health risk for Vietnam, which is in the midst of a record-high outbreak with daily cases exceeding 15,000. The country has been rapidly administering jabs since early October, but the emergence of Omicron risks prolonging the ongoing wave of infections, say analysts.

“Many factories in Vietnam are still suffering from labor shortages as workers have been slow to return after the end of lockdowns. An Omicron-driven wave could set the Vietnamese economy back again and exacerbate supply-chain strains in countries reliant on Vietnamese inputs such as the Japanese car industry,” said Darmet.

Vietnam is highly exposed to international trade but remains largely closed to foreign travel. Hanoi has benefited from significant vaccine donations from the United States and China. The Eurasia Group projects it will likely inoculate 80% of the population by the first quarter of 2022, while the EIU forecasts 60% booster coverage within the second quarter of next year.

“Increasing vaccination rates in Vietnam make a repeat of the recent severe supply chain disruption, which was caused by draconian lockdowns, unlikely,” said Eurasia Group’s Mumford, who noted that Hanoi is sticking to plans to gradually shift from a restrictive “zero-Covid” approach toward a gradual reopening.

Malaysia is also highly exposed to international trade, though the Eurasia Group sees it, along with neighboring Singapore, as facing a relatively low risk of severe healthcare strain owing to high levels of vaccination and more advanced healthcare systems. Malaysia has fully inoculated 78.8% of its population, while 10.6% have received a booster.

The EIU cited Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore as having the region’s most advanced booster programs, seen as capable of delivering third-doses within or ahead of a six-month timeline required to preserve immunity levels, putting their economies “in an advantageous position when it comes to keeping reopening plans for trade, travel and tourism on track.”

Countries across Asia will be highly reluctant to walk back the lifting of domestic curbs enabled by vaccination progress in 2021, and boosters will be a potentially critical factor in their ability to reopen, according to the EIU. “The emergence of the Omicron variant will create a powerful incentive to receive vaccine booster doses,” said the research group.

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a Covid victim during their funeral in Mandalay on July 14, 2021. Photo: AFP

Myanmar, whose ruling military junta is fighting a bloody war against opponents of its rule on multiple fronts, has been a worsening liability for ASEAN countries that have tried and failed to de-escalate the spiraling conflict. An uncontrolled Omicron-driven outbreak there could drag neighboring countries including Thailand down with it, say analysts.

The nation of 54.4 million saw Covid-19 cases peak in July, with 300 infections now reported on average each day. Myanmar has distributed enough vaccines to fully immunize only about 26.6% of the population, according to Reuters. The junta’s targeting of journalists and doctors has made it hard to obtain accurate information about the health situation there.

“Covid-19 risks in Myanmar remain a serious concern given low vaccination levels and a weakened healthcare system after February’s coup. This could add to Myanmar’s myriad political and economic woes but also risks making the country – which borders China, India, Thailand, among others – a regional super-spreader,” said Mumford.