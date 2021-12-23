JAKARTA – When the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono government pushed through Indonesia’s 2009 Mining Law, industry skeptics warned that provisions in the legislation ending the export of raw minerals and ushering in a new era of value-added manufacturing would cost the country dearly.

Now those same critics are having to eat their words. Led by the booming nickel industry, iron and steel exports this year are expected to top US$20.5 billion, double that of 2020 and one reason why the economy has stayed afloat through the Covid-19 pandemic.

That will make the category Indonesia’s biggest foreign exchange earner, ahead of palm oil, oil and gas and electrical equipment, with the country relying on exports to take the place of still-sluggish domestic consumption as the main economic driver.

The World Bank estimates the economy expanded by 3.7% this year and forecasts it will accelerate to 5.2% next year, the highest growth rate since 2013, provided Indonesia avoids the danger of a new Covid-19 spike and the government maintains its record of sound monetary and fiscal policies.

The World Bank warns in its latest quarterly report that downside risks remain high amid uncertainty about the pandemic and global financial conditions, saying the government will need to pursue policies that strengthen investment, speed up human capital accumulation and boost productivity.

Analysts see signs of a significant change in the mindset of government policymakers, led by President Joko Widodo, with what they feel are credible attempts to launch Indonesia on the path towards long-term quality growth.

The ambitious Job Creation Omnibus Law is part of that, but the boldest reform move in decades has run into trouble with the Constitutional Court, concerned about how the correct procedures weren’t followed in rushing it through the House of Representatives (DPR).

The legislation is crucial to Widodo’s drive to remove bureaucratic obstacles to foreign investment, allowing the country to capitalize on its vast store of natural resources and take an important place in the global supply chain.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) wants to remove bureaucratic hurdles to investment. Photo: AFP / Romeo Gacad

Indonesia is now the world’s second-largest exporter of stainless steel, mostly produced by China’s Tsingshan Steel at its two nickel-processing complexes at Morawali in Central Sulawesi and Weda Bay on the neighboring island of Halmahera.

In a move to develop a full nickel supply chain, the company is in the process of building a $4 billion lithium-ion battery facility at Morawali for the rapidly-expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai and LG Energy Solution have also broken ground on a $1.1 billion lithium battery facility near Jakarta, and will start construction next year on a nickel smelter at Central Java’s Batang industrial estate.

Indonesia is the world’s largest nickel producer, mining 760,000 tonnes of ore in 2020 alone. Although a ban on ore exports was imposed in 2014, five years after the passage of the new mining law, it was not fully enforced until early this year.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources says 19 smelters are now under construction, 13 of which will process either nickel, bauxite or copper. The demand for nickel to be used in electric vehicles is projected to rise by 23% over the next eight years.

Only this week, work began on a green industrial park in North Kalimantan, a long-term $132 billion venture which will use hydroelectric power to produce solar panels, semiconductors, lithium batteries and green aluminum products from bauxite mined in ore-rich West Kalimantan.

Tsingshan, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group and the United Arab Emirates (UEA) are expected to be three of the 30,000-hectare park’s main investors, adding a further milestone to Widodo’s legacy as leader of an infrastructure and industrial revolution.

The length of toll roads built under his eight-year presidency runs to 1,962 kilometers, far exceeding the 795kms built over the previous 3.5 decades and elevating construction to 10.7% of GDP. A further 1,963 kilometers is planned for 2022-2024.

Lithium production in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Antara Photo via AFP

“Indonesia’s economic transformation starts here where we will manage our natural resources from upstream to downstream to create massive job availability,” the president said at the opening ceremony of the Kalimantan venture.

The president and his chief lieutenant, Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Panjaitan, have warned that over the next decade, the European Union and United States will refuse to buy products made with non-renewable energy.

Some of the electricity from the $12 billion, 9,000-megawatt Kayan River hydro station is slated to power the proposed new Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan, which Widodo seems determined to press on with in the two and a half years he has left in office.

The State Capital Bill is expected to pass Parliament in early 2022, laying out the legislative framework for moving the central government from Jakarta to the new 256,000-hectare site, beginning with the relocation of six ministries in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, improving current and fiscal accounts, low inflation and record foreign exchange reserves put Indonesia in a solid position to maintain the rupiah’s stability ahead of a potential tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Boosted by a global bond sale, Bank Indonesia’s (BI) official reserves stood at a record $145.9 billion at the end of November, sufficient to fund 8.3 months of imports – or 8.1 months of imports and servicing Jakarta’s external debt.

That will allow BI to intervene in the spot foreign exchange market, domestic non-deliverable forward markets or purchase government bonds dumped by foreign investors as a way of controlling the movement of the rupiah.

The impact on the current account of record-high exports and a surplus trend dating back to last May underlines the trade-driven nature of the Indonesian economy and the benefits of persistently high commodity prices.

A larger-than-life rupiah coin at Bank Indonesia. Image: Facebook

The digital economy has emerged as another new growth driver. In 2021, e-commerce contributed the largest gross merchandise value (GMV) of $53 billion, offsetting pandemic-induced contractions in transport and food.

That figure is expected to rise to $146 billion over the next four years, with recent research by Google, Temesak and Bain indicating that Indonesia’s digital economy will be twice the size of the rest of Southeast Asia by 2030.

But risks are looming. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Senate testimony signaling a speedier rate hike timeline has put Indonesia and other emerging markets on edge and could lead to investors seeking safer havens in the coming months.

Premature tapering could also threaten Indonesia’s trade surplus by forcing traders to pull back, sparking corrections in the commodity market. On top of that are fears that the Omicron variant could slow down economic recovery, especially if it leads to new mobility restrictions.

Analysts say a stable rupiah is a precondition for the market to perform well. While near-term volatility can’t be ruled out, the medium to long-term outlook looks promising.

They note that capital account risk is cushioned by the previous exodus of equity outflows and limited Covid-19 stimulus in-flows so far. Additionally, some forecasts are predicting a narrowing of the fiscal deficit to as low as 4.6% of GDP in 2022.

Finance Ministry data shows this year’s deficit is likely to top out at about 873.6 trillion rupiah ($61.34 billion), or between 5.18 and 5.54%, substantially lower than the budgeted 5.7% as it seeks to restore the Constitutionally-mandated 3% cap by 2023.

Although busy shopping malls and traffic congestion in Jakarta reflect an economy returning to normality, BI’s retail sales index – based on 700 retailers in 10 cities – shows consumption levels are still down on 2019 levels.

But bucking a global trend, Indonesia’s food prices have remained relatively stable, helping to protect the purchasing power of workers who have either lost their jobs or seen their wages shrink over the past two years.

Indonesians on a boat destined for remote islands in the city of Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, on July 29, 2020. Photo: AFP via NurPhoto/Teguh Prihatna

As effective as they have been, the government’s social assistance programs have been unable to prevent an increase in the number of Indonesians below the poverty line from a record 9.2% in late 2019 to the current 10.4%.

Energy surpluses have also helped to offset higher prices in other parts of the world, where inflation is a growing problem. Capped at $70 a ton, the domestic market obligation (DMO) mechanism for coal plays a major role in ensuring that Indonesia’s electricity prices remain stable.

Politically-powerful coal producers have still been able to register record profits because the DMO only applies to 25% of sales. That suggests the arrangement may continue to be sustainable, even if the future of coal looks increasingly grim as Indonesia is forced to look for cleaner energy.