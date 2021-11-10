ULSAN, South Korea – South Korea’s hub of heavy industry is betting big on hydrogen as a future fuel source, with corporate heavyweights including Hyundai Motor wading deep into the space.

The industrial city of Ulsan, two hours from Seoul by bullet train on the country’s southeast coast, is emerging as a national locus for hydrogen power. Sometimes known as “Hyundai City,” it is home to major firms including global top 10 automaker Hyundai Motor and the world’s leading shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Beyond autos and ships, it also hosts thriving petrochemical and battery sectors and foreign firms including BASF, S-Oil and Dupont.

As hydrogen take-up takes off, Korean corporate officials hope for a so-called “Golden Cross:” A combination of economies of scale, related efficiencies and improved technologies. That would bring costs down to realistic levels.

No question, Korea needs a clean, green solution.

Armed with a national arsenal of heavy industry, Korea desperately needs to reduce emissions to reach net-zero in 2050 – but is a latecomer to renewables. This may explain why it is one of the first three nations on earth to have adopted a national hydrogen road map.

On Wednesday, Ulsan – also known as Korea’s “Capital of Industry” – kicked off a three-day, 350-booth hydrogen expo. And as the country cautiously emerges from Covid-19 and holds an “Invest Korea Week,” foreign reporters were invited to Ulsan to look at developments as the city seeks to lure foreign investment.

Major investments are, indeed, underway. German utility Linde, for example, is currently engaged in establishing what is being billed as the world’s largest liquid hydrogen facility, in partnership with local energy firm Hyosung. Completion is set for 2023.

Still, there are risks embedded in hydrogen.

Questions hang over the efficiencies of hydrogen generation processes; the efficiencies of hydrogen as a fuel source; and its overall cost-effectiveness.

With autos belching out a significant chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is also far from clear – despite major investments in the sector from Korea’s Hyundai and Japan’s Toyota – whether the global car-buying public will accept hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Their take-up currently lags far behind that of EVs, and some manufacturers, including VW and Nissan, have written off hydrogen.

An official from rail firm Hyundai Rotem, which was showcasing a hydrogen fuel cell tram at the expo, may have put his finger on the current state of affairs when he said, “Rather than cost-effectiveness, it’s more about eco-friendliness.”

That statement ties in with what one pundit suggested is the reason Korea is prioritizing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for Korean roads: The shortage of renewable energies in the Korean grid, which provides the power source for battery-powered electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor has big plans for hydrogen fuel cell cars, but one expert reckons that– for reasons of energy policy – they may be better suited to Korean than foreign roads. Photo: Andrew Salmon / Asia Times

Hydrogen pros and cons

There are essentially four formats of hydrogen. Traditional “gray” hydrogen is generated from fossil fuels but releases CO2, meaning it is no solution for countries committed to emissions reductions.

However, there are promising formats of low-carbon and even no-carbon hydrogen.

“Blue” hydrogen is created from natural gas, and though it gives off emissions, these are largely dealt with by use of carbon-capture technologies. “Green” hydrogen uses renewable energy to generate hydrogen from water, via the process of electrolysis. And “Pink” hydrogen is generated from nuclear sources.

These latter formats look like the future. But there are high obstacles.

“Currently, global production of low-carbon hydrogen is minimal, its cost is not yet competitive and its use in promising sectors such as industry and transport remains limited – but there are encouraging signs that it is on the cusp of significant cost declines and widespread global growth,” the International Energy Agency, or IEA, noted in a press release heralding the release of a report, Global Hydrogen Review 2021, in October.

A major question is whether green hydrogen can be cost-efficient: It is still 2-3 times more expensive than blue hydrogen, a 2020 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency, or IRENA, notes.

Hydrogen has particular application as a power source in such emissions-heavy sectors such as steel, chemicals, heavy transport, shipping and aviation, the IEA says. However, the agency also notes that the market for hydrogen products is nascent – meaning demand needs to be stoked by policy.

“Decisive action by governments is critical to unlock growth for low-carbon hydrogen” the IEA asserted.

There, Korea is on the leading edge of the curve. The country boasts an impressive track record, dating back to the 1960s, of top-down industrial policy, and according to the IEA, was one of the first three countries, along with France and Japan, to lay out a national hydrogen road map.

Certainly, South Korea needs an avenue to escape its emissions conundrum. The country is a heavy industry powerhouse, with key strengths in chips, autos, ships, petrochemicals and steel. These big boy sectors cannot rely on oscillating renewables as energy sources.

That may explain why the percentage of renewables in the national energy mix is only 4% – putting Korea in 37th place among 38 countries studied in a 2021 report, “Powering the World,” by Utility Bidder. Heavy industry, generally, cannot use renewables as they cannot supply steady, non-oscillating power.

For Korean metal bashers, the current era – in which reduction of greenhouse gases is a global priority – is problematic. The G10 economy is, according to presentations delivered at the Jeongseong ESG forum this year, the world’s seventh-largest emitter of CO2, while its per capita emissions are the fourth highest on earth.

Hyundai shows off the superiority of its hydrogen fuel cell charging station. Photo: Andrew Salmon / Asia Times

Still, there is money to be made, The global hydrogen fuel-cell market is expected to hit $49.12 billion by 2026, according to a 2019 report by Reports and Data.

And according to materials handed to journalists, Seoul has major ambitions.

The country plans to raise the number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles from 18,000 in 2018 to 81,000 in 2022 and 6.2 million in 2040. Hydrogen pumping stations will increase from 14 nationwide in 2018 to 310 in 2022 and 1,200 in 2040.

In 2018, some 308 megwattts of hydrogen were available for power plants. In 2022 the supply will rise to 1.5 gigawatts, and in 2040 to 15 gigawatts.

These economies of scale should drag pricing down. Seoul’s target price for hydrogen is set at 6,000 won ($5) per kilogram for 2022, to fall to 4,000 won in 2030 and 3,000 won in 2040.

Korea Inc hits the hydrogen pedal

National blue chips are piling onto the hydrogen bandwagon, with Ulsan-based Hyundai Motor being particularly bullish.

The company announced in September that it would offer all its commercial vehicles – trucks, buses and others – in hydrogen-powered models by 2028. The carmaker plans to have 80% of global sales taken up by green vehicles – electric and hydrogen – by 2040.



That is an ambitious plan, given that Hyundai’s electric and hydrogen models currently account for just 1.5% of the firm’s global sales.

At the expo, Hyundai was showcasing three models – a truck, an SUV and a saloon. The X-cient truck has a range of 400 kilometers, while the Nexo SUV has a range of 600 kilometers.

And Hyundai’s hydrogen pumps can charge its cars’ fuels cell up to 80% in just 18-minutes, a company rep explained. In the same timeframe, a laptop can only charge up 15%, and a cellphone 30%, according to Hyundai’s materials.

Sister company Hyundai Rotem is working on hydrogen-powered bullet trains and related solutions. Company official Cho Yo-han introduced a hydrogen tram, which he expects to be running through city centers in 2027-2028. The tram uses four Hyundai-designed fuel stacks – each designed to fuel a single passenger car – in its hydrogen fuel cell.

According to FuelCellNews, Hyundai Heavy Industries announced in September that it had signed a memo of understanding with an Austrian partner to develop hydrogen fuel cells for ships.

That followed a prior announcement, in March, of “Hydrogen Dream 2030” by the world’s largest shipbuilder to build a full eco-system by 2030. That will include a water electrolysis plant for “green” hydrogen. Also last March, the company acquired the necessary licensing to begin designing liquefied hydrogen carriers.

That is just some of the downstream use.

In the upstream space, energy conglomerate Hyosung is currently building what specialist publication Gas World calls “the world’s single largest liquid hydrogen manufacturing facility: in a joint venture with German utility Linde.

According to Linde, which claims to possess the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world, the Ulsan plant will generate enough to fuel 100,000 cars and save up to 130,000 tons of carbon tailpipe emissions a year.

The JV will produce, distribute – via 30 large-capacity pumps – and sell liquid hydrogen across Korea. Even so, in its early stages, the plant itself will be an emitter: It will be old-school “gray” hydrogen, admitted company official Kim Shin-geun.

“We plan to expand use of [clean] hydrogen, so we need to expand our infrastructure first,” Kim said. A transition pathway exists. The firm is looking at acquiring carbon capture technologies to turn the “grey” hydrogen “blue,” by 2025, he said.

But the Holy Grail remains “green” – which Hyosung is aiming for by 2030.

“Green” hydrogen converts water into hydrogen using electrolizers in a process fueled by renewable energy sources. The company is already engaged in producing solar calls and wind turbines, which, Kim says, grants Hyosung synergies.

The capital of industry

Ulsan, which boats the highest GDP in the country thanks to its existing portfolio of industries, wants in on this action.

Mayor Song Chul-ho in an address to the expo, talked up existing strengths and upcoming projects. The city plans an offshore wind farm to generate the renewable energy to power the electrolysis process of extracting hydrogen from water. The plan is to generate 84,000 tons of “green” hydrogen annually.

A city official detailed the plan for a 1,000 household “pilot city” complete with hydrogen fueled homes, school, hospital and public transport – though the timing of that project is vague.

In a bid to pull in foreign capital and expertise, the Ulsan Free Economic Zone (“UFEZ”) was bought into legal existence this year, and the city boasts eased regulations for H2 technologies, as well as a research institute that tests proof of concept.

The official asserted that hydrogen will benefit, rather than replace, existing, transitioning industries. Yet he admitted that the vast majority of the hydrogen currently being generated is “gray:” Some 820,000 tons annually.

The official said that the 84,000 tons of offshore-wind generated “green” hydrogen will help to offset this. Moreover, carbon capture technologies, that will turn “gray” hydrogen “blue” are under development in the city’s R&D facilities. Another 440,000 tons of hydrogen will be generated from imported “green” ammonia.

However, there is, as yet, neither a local or national pipeline network planned for liquid hydrogen, nor are there any apparent plans. “The costs would be very high for a liquefied hydrogen pipeline,” said one person at the expo. “I am not sure if it is feasible.”

Hyosung is strategizing this distribution challenge. One answer is a network of hydrogen power stations nationwide, creating what Kim calls a “mother and daughter” network of hubs and spokes.

But even that situation would still rely on old-school road-based tankers trucking the hydrogen around charging stations. And there are broader challenges facing the overall hydrogen sector.

UFEZ – Ulsan Free Economic Zone – is keen to talk up its status as Korea’s next-gen hydrogen hub. Photo: Andrew Salmon/Asia Times

Is the H2 frenzy warranted?

A person familiar with the sector, speaking on condition of anonymity as he did not wish to compromise relations with colleagues in the industry, noted that hydrogen generation is still highly expensive.

“Electroylzers cost a lot,” he said, referring to the devices that use renewables to extract hydrogen from water. “For a couple of megawatts, you are looking at a couple of hundred million dollars.”

Moreover, hydrogen is difficult to manage. When it comes to production, transport and storage, it is volatile, subject to leaks, and must be precisely temperature-controlled, he said.

And current crystal ball gazing may be overly optimistic, he warned.

“Everyone talks 2030 or 2035 for it to become economical,” the source said. “But there is nowhere near the uptake that justifies the frenzy of activity at the moment.”

He also questioned whether global auto buyers would be interested in hydrogen fuel cell EVs given the current interest in electric vehicles, and suggested that hybrid cars are also a stopgap with no secure future.

But he did suggest one reason why Korea is particularly keen to populate its roads with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“There is more of a case in Korea for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles than for electric battery EVs due to the lack of renewables in the grid,’ he said.