TOKYO – New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may think he has a China problem on his hands. His troubles may actually be more about what’s afoot in South Korea.

On Thursday, Kishida dissolved parliament for a general election on October 31. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner, Komeito, face a number of economic and geopolitical headwinds sure to intensify between now and then.

Kishida’s immediate priorities are staving off recession and getting Joe Biden’s White House on the same page as Tokyo. Japan’s political establishment and economy are still nursing wounds from Donald Trump’s trade war. Goal one for Kishida is restoring predictability to the US-Japan commercial relationship.

Adding to the sense of urgency are worsening relations with Xi Jinping’s China. With domestic growth weakening and the LDP’s popularity down, Tokyo is taking a more muscular approach toward China, particularly on Taiwan.

Yet Kishida retaining power for more than one year – which is how long most Japanese leaders get these days – will hinge on his ability to revive growth. His plan for higher capital gains taxes to enrich the middle class is already falling flat with markets.

In the weeks after Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation, the Nikkei Stock Average shot to 31-year highs amid hopes for big reforms to come. “There is no new growth without redistribution,” Kishida says. “If the fruits of growth are not redistributed, consumption and demand will not increase.”

Kishida’s rather unimaginative strategy has the bears marching back toward Tokyo – and the Nikkei returning to earth. The real trouble with his spin about “a new type of Japanese capitalism,” though, is that it’s merely a repeat of the strategy now failing in South Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had many ideas when he came to office – some worked and some did not. Photo: AFP

Moon tried, but failed

In May 2017, President Moon Jae-in took office pledging to generate “trickle-up growth” in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy. The idea, as least as Moon articulated early on, was to alter tax and regulatory incentives away from the corporate giants towering over all else.

The shift in power from the chaebol conglomerates to small-to-midsize enterprises would create economic energy from the ground up, not the top down.

Moon hinted at big increases in corporate profits to pay for social safety nets and narrowing the rich-poor divide. He also talked of punishing chaebols sitting on tens of billions of cash better spent fattening paychecks and investing big in innovation and productivity and new hiring.

But Moon demurred once he saw the magnitude of the task – and the determination of vested interests to protect the status quo. Just as Kishida already appears to be doing in Japan, even as China races ahead.

Kishida’s early plan to hike capital gains taxes is now off the table. Japan’s export giants are pushing back on change, chaebol-style. So are policy changes to increase competitiveness and give corporate chieftains confidence to hike wages and take new risks. The priority, already, has shifted to increased stimulus to boost growth, not supply-side upgrades.

Part of Kishida’s problem is he’s not his own man. He was chosen by the LDP for his lack of activism – the “safe” choice. Former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso are calling the shots.

“Kishida’s faction is the fifth largest; the head of the fourth hates him,” says analyst Nicholas Smith at CLSA Japan. “Kishida is wholly beholden to Abe and Aso, the heads of the top two by-far-largest factions, who put him in the job. If they don’t want him to hike capital gains tax, and they don’t, he wouldn’t survive defying them.”

Economists, of course, hope to be wrong about Kishida.

“Japan’s economy has been weakened for decades by its relatively low consumption,” says economist Michael Pettis at Peking University. “In the 1970s and 1980s this was made up for by high investment and huge trade surpluses, but since then it has been much more difficult.”

A Honda motorcycle assembly line. Japan’s manufacturing sector operates under a different model than that followed in much of the West. Photo: Reuters / Naomi Tajitsu

Redistributing income downwards

Pettis adds that “if Kishida’s government pulls it off – and among other things this means letting the yen appreciate – redistributing income downwards should lead to more domestic consumption which, in turn, will encourage business investment. For years Tokyo has talked about reviving domestic consumption. I hope this time it’s serious.”

Takeshi Yamaguchi of Morgan Stanley MUFG finds it significant that Kishida hopes to review Japan’s obsession with corporate earnings over more inclusive growth. “He emphasized,” Yamaguchi says, “bold investment in R&D of advanced science and technology such as digital, green, AI, quantum and biotechnology, as well as more spending in digital infrastructure in regions including 5G, semiconductors and data centers. We think these areas may become market themes ahead.”

Or not, if Kishida relies solely on the “Moononomics” playbook. In other words, talking a big game about reform but failing to implement it.

Kishida could impress voters by making good on pledges to create a flat 20% tax on financial income, which applies mainly to the wealthy. “The fruits of growth have been concentrated in the hands of a few people,” he says. “I want to spread the benefits as widely as I can for everyone to enjoy.”

Even before Covid-19, years of persistent deflation, sluggish growth and a ballooning underclass of temporary workers were catching up with the third-biggest economy. Though it boasts one of the lowest income gaps in the industrialized world, decades of corporate cutbacks are taking a toll.

Today, roughly 40% of Japan’s workforce operates under part-time or contract jobs that pay one-third less than full-time jobs.

Considering the politics in Tokyo, Masaki Kuwahara at Nomura Securities doesn’t expect reform fireworks from Kishida.

“Given a fragile economy, there’s not much room for Kishida to deviate from Abenomics,” Kuwahara says. “Kishida appears to focus on the distribution of wealth, but such left-leaning policy doesn’t necessarily mesh with economic growth. Kishida is good at building consensus though, which will bring stability to politics needed to steer socio-economy.”

Odds are, “monetary easing remains on track,” Kuwahara says. “Kishida is unlikely to exit from massive monetary stimulus or raise interest rates any time soon as doing so could boost the yen.”

Moody’s Investors Service also doesn’t expect big things. “We do not expect much of a departure from currently accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, while the Suga administration’s emphases on decarbonization and digital transformation will likely be carried over into the next government,” says Moody’s analyst Christian De Guzman.

“Nevertheless,” De Guzman adds, “the credit implications of the leadership transition will ultimately be determined by the ability of Kishida to secure a strong mandate in the forthcoming general elections, which could support difficult reforms promoting economic growth and fiscal sustainability.”

Covid-19 test kits are checked before shipment at the SD Biosensor bio-diagnostic company south of Seoul. Photo: AFP / Ed Jones

Seoul’s approach to Covid-19

There’s much the world can learn from Seoul’s response to Covid-19 mitigation, testing and treatment. The government’s economic policy response also deserves kudos – and Tokyo’s attention.

South Korea’s “macro-economic response was solid and speedy, but also prudent and even too cautious to some observers,” says economist Sangheon Lee at the International Labor Organization, or ILO.

“Compared to many other countries, the fiscal position of the South Korean government is solid, and because of that ample fiscal space, disruption of the economy and labor market was relatively small, allowing them to be more active and more aggressive in tackling the key issues.”

Seoul, Lee adds, was more targeted than Tokyo in supporting businesses via quick wage subsidies and mobilizing credit to sustain businesses. “They also provided income support directly to the whole population,” which was “key to maintaining consumer demand.”

Along with its unfocused response to ailing businesses and households, Tokyo took a page from the Trump White House and prioritized the stock market over public health. South Korea’s more nuanced approach explains why its economy is leading the global recovery from Covid-19 among democratic nations.

The Bank of Korea sees the economy growing 4% this year, while its policymakers set the stage for a November rate hike. At present, the benchmark rate is 0.75%.

A mix of worsening financial imbalances, worsening inflationary pressures and healthy growth has the BOK leading the pack among major central banks to normalize rate policies. On Thursday, Singapore’s central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time in three years, following the BOK’s lead.

The Bank of Japan, by sharp contrast, is under fresh pressure to ease even further. Barely 10 days into the job, Japan’s new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki already made it clear he will “closely watch currency market moves.” In the winks, nods and secret handshakes of Tokyo policymaking, that’s code for the BOJ should cap the yen, if not work to weaken exchange rates.

In reality, Japan would probably benefit from a rising yen to counter global inflation risks. In September, producer prices surged 6.3% year-on-year, the biggest gain since September 2008. Skyrocketing fuel and material prices have Japan joining the global inflation freak-out session.

Even so, Kishida’s new government faces daunting questions about whether it will succeed in re-engineering the economy. For answers, Team Kishida could do worse than study what’s worked – and what hasn’t – in neighboring South Korea.