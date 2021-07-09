TikTok, the social network known for short entertainment videos popular with young people, has launched a recruiting platform that allows a user to respond to job offers with a short video rather than a traditional resume.

Dubbed TikTok Resumes, the pilot program is limited to the US job market, and scheduled to last until July 31.

“TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes,” the network’s Global Head of Marketing Nick Tran said in a statement.

“We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways,” he added.

Recruiters can post their job offers on a dedicated site, and TikToker can apply there by submitting a video and adding the hashtag #TikTokResumes to it.

“#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform,” Tran said. “And we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.”

Companies including restaurant chain Chipotle, Abercrombie & Fitch, Shopify, Target and World Wrestling Entertainment are using the feature to recruit from young people under 25, known as “Generation Z.”

Chipotle said it hopes this new initiative will help it recruit 15,000 additional employees it needs to meet demand.

“Due to a tight job market, Chipotle continues to experiment with new methods to meet potential candidates wherever they are,” the restaurant chain said in a statement released Thursday.

After the Covid-19 pandemic caused a record downturn in 2020, the US economy has bounced back strongly this year, aided by vaccination campaigns. But many sectors, particularly those in the service sector that offer low wages, are struggling to recruit.

