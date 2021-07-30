The USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in San Diego harbor and was the Navy’s worst US warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The amphibious assault ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped, costing the Navy billions of dollars.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, such as smoke inhalation.

Following US Navy investigations into the blaze — which have not been made public — a crewmember has now been charged with starting the blaze under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Stars & Stripes reported.

The charges “were brought forth against a Navy Sailor in response to evidence found during the criminal investigation into the fire” that began July 12, 2020, while the amphibious assault ship was docked in San Diego, according to a statement by Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a spokesman for the Navy’s 3rd Fleet.

“Evidence collected during the investigation is sufficient to direct a preliminary hearing in accordance with due process under the military justice system,” Robertson said in the statement.

The sailor, who was not identified, was a member of the crew at the time.

No other details were provided, and it was unclear what evidence was found or what the motive was.

Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, the commander of 3rd Fleet, has ordered a preliminary hearing headed by an impartial hearing officer who will make determinations and recommendations, including “whether or not there is probable cause to believe an offense has been committed,” he said.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Zachary Saltzman, assigned to the the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, takes off firefighting gear at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasen Moreno-Garcia Released)

The Bonhomme Richard was undergoing a $250 million, two-year upgrade at Naval Base San Diego when the blaze seared through 11 of the ship’s 14 decks, destroyed its forward mast and damaged the superstructure before being put out four days later.

The fire started in the ship’s lower storage area, where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were stored. But winds coming off the San Diego Bay whipped up the flames and the flames spread up the elevator shafts and exhaust stacks.

Then two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles (21 kilometers) away — caused it to grow even bigger.

Firefighters attacked the flames inside the ship, while firefighting vessels with water cannons directed streams of seawater into the ship and helicopters made hundreds of water drops.

The Navy announced in December that the ship, only 22 years in service, would have to be scrapped.

Officials said that restoring the ship would cost US$2.5 billion to US$3.2 billion and take five to seven years, saying that some 60% of the vessel would need to be replaced.

“Following an extensive material assessment in which various courses of action were considered and evaluated, we came to the conclusion that it is not fiscally responsible to restore her,” then-Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite said in a statement last year.

Seven years ago, the Navy decommissioned the attack submarine USS Miami after a devastating 2012 fire in Maine that the military determined was started deliberately.

Civilian shipyard worker Casey Fury pleaded guilty to arson in connection with the blaze and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Sources: Stars & Stripes, Military.com, CNN, Forbes Magazine