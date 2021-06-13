As China grows stronger, on all fronts, its navy, its army and its air force, also grows in confidence — Beijing, also grows in confidence, unleashing what the West perceives as political intimidation, backed by economic and strategic threats.

The problem, of course, is that as it follows the path, of “wolf warrior” policies, it actually grows more isolated, and its rivals, enemies if you will, know this all too well.

For those not following the Chinese campaign against Australia, Chinese leaders have made it very clear they believe Australia must comply with their plans to dominate the Pacific, Breaking Defense reported.

The Chinese threat has been stated clearly in the Chinese state media: “China has a strong production capability, including producing additional long-range missiles with conventional warheads that target military objectives in Australia when the situation becomes highly tense.”

If someone is threatening to kill you, you’d best believe them.

And a stronger Australia, means a stronger US in the Indo-Pacific.

In an exchange of bizarre insults over escalating trade tensions, China branded Australia as looking like a “giant kangaroo that acts as the dog of the US.”

Well, that “dog” is adding some bite.

According to Jane’s, the US Department of State has approved a potential US$3.5 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Australia of 29 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters along with related equipment and services.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 3 June that Canberra has requested to buy: