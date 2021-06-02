Nothing like a US$445.6 million mistake to make a CEO cry in his coffee.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said this week the Airbus A380 — one of the most expensive and lavish airplanes ever built — has no future in the company’s fleet, Aerotime Hub reported.

“The biggest mistake we made was the purchase of Airbus A380s,” Al Baker said while speaking at the Simple Flying live webinar, adding that the double-decker does more damage than benefits both Qatar Airways and the environment.

“We grounded the A380s simply because it is not a fuel efficient airplane,” Al Baker added.

The status of the Super Jumbos has been questioned by operators ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the international travel market.

Qatar Airways had a total of 10 Airbus A380s in its fleet (at US$445.6 million apiece), as per planespotters.net data.

The Qatar Airways CEO said it is heavily relying on more fuel efficient aircraft, such as Airbus A350s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Currently, the air carrier has a total of 53 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and 47 Dreamliners, the report said.

However, while talking about the future of the airline’s sustainability plans, Qatar Airways said that it would change its Airbus A350s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners if “Boeing and Airbus introduced new generation aircraft,” which would be more fuel efficient with a low emission footprint.

Qatar originally ordered the A380 in 2001, becoming the ninth customer with a small order for two of the huge aircraft. It ordered three more during the 2007 Paris Air Show, and a further five at the 2011 Dubai Air Show. Credit: Qatar Airways.

“Qatar Airways heavily invests in aircraft that have lower emissions. We don’t let the average aircraft age exceed 10 years,” Al Baker said.

The aircraft boasts a flight deck incorporating the latest advances in technology for displays, flight management systems and navigation.

Passenger inflight entertainment systems were also considered among the best in the business.

Seats were generally comfortable, compared to sardine-can seating on Boeing aircraft, and washrooms well designed.

But nobody could have predicted what the 2000s would bring.

The 9/11 tragedy, then the global financial crisis, disruption in the Gulf pushing up oil prices, a global pandemic and a teen activist that raised awareness of climate change … the A380 should have been a great aircraft, but due to circumstances beyond Airbus’ control, it is no longer fit for the purpose.

