For those about to “ASRock,” we salute you!

It’s a line from the AC/DC band, but apparently, it came true.

According to a report in Taiwan News, ASRock has surpassed ASUS to become the leading motherboard supplier in Japan.

Data from analyst firm BCN Retail shows that ASRock now controls 37.9% of the Japanese motherboard market compared to ASUS’ 34%. ASUS had held the top motherboard position for the past 10 years, the report said.

The results were calculated based on sales data of personal computers and components from major electronics retailers and online DIY shops, which make up 40% of the Japanese PC market.

ASUS controlled nearly 50% of the market in June of 2018, but the company has since seen its share slowly drop, the report said.

During that same time, ASRock had been hovering around the 30% mark. By mid-2019, it was able to close the gap between ASUS to 2.6%.

Led by Ted Hsu, ASRock was founded in 2002 and is currently owned by Taiwanese electronics company Pegatron.

By February of this year, ASUS was standing at 38.4% compared to ASRock’s 33%. However, in March, ASRock climbed to 37.9% while Asus dropped to 34%, the report said.

For all you techies out there, the ASRock Z590 OC Formula motherboard features the LGA 1200 socket which will support both 10th & 11th, Gen Desktop CPUs, Wccftech reported.

The CPUs are powered by dual 8-pin connectors & fed by a monstrous 16 Phase SPS power delivery that makes use of 90A power stages and a high-grade (50A Dr.MOS) MOSFET implementation.

The motherboard features a 12-layer server-grade and low-loss PCB. There are two SMD type DIMM slots that can support up to 64 GB capacities with speeds of up to 5600 MHz (OC+).

But the news of ASRock’s success comes as no surprise to analysts.

The company has generally put a more premium price tag on its motherboard lineup whereas ASRock now offers much higher quality boards with feature-rich designs at much more attractive prices, Wccftech reported.

There are even options that offer better features for lower prices compared to ASUS.

For those of you who aren’t saavy, it’s called undercutting the competition.

For example, the recently released ASUS PRIME Z590-A motherboard costs US$279.99 whereas ASRock’s Z590 Steel Legend with WiFi 6E costs just US$211.99, the report said.

ASUS also raised the prices of its components for the PC segment stating operating costs, logistics, and higher price of components as the main reason which also affected the sales of its products in the DIY segment.

ASRock also released a number of new motherboards in 2021, including the Rock It! series boards for Intel 500 series chipsets and the Z590 OC Formula designed for 11th gen Intel CPUs.

Sources: Taiwan News, Wccftech, Wikipedia