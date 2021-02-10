When President Trump invoked a ban on Huawei and other Chinese tech firms, experts warned, that it would open a Pandora’s Box.

Trying to change the playing field never works, and all it did was to awaken a sleeping giant — China is now well on its way to developing its own semiconductor chips, and in five years will probably match or outgun its foreign competitors.

We’ve seen this story, so many times. China’s rapid growth in just about every tech sector has been phenomenal, and it will continue to be so.

America’s manufacturing, on the other hand, is on the downward slide.

Enter Huawei’s reported foray into the gaming industry, a virgin field for the company.

If the latest rumour emanating on Weibo is to be believed, Huawei is planning to release its own game console similar to the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft’s XBox, GizmoChina reported.

In addition, the tipster disclosed that Huawei will launch a gaming laptop within this year, marking its official entry into the gaming products field.

Last year, before the sales of the Honor brand, the Hunter V700 Gaming laptop was launched, which technically is a product under Huawei’s belt, GizmoChina reported.

However, since the Honor brand has been sold off, the same cannot be said about the gaming laptop.

Huawei was also expected to launch a branded gaming notebook but that didn’t happen.

Regarding a gaming console, this is the first time we are getting wind of a Huawei-branded product, GizmoChina reported. What makes it even interesting is the comparison with the Xbox and PlayStation.

That means we are looking at a high-end console.

It’s possible the console will be developed in partnership with gaming software developers like Tencent so as to get popular games inside the console.

While this remains largely speculation, considering the sales of Honor, Huawei will likely launch its own gaming notebook, GizmoChina reported.

The configuration and details are still unknown, and officials at Huawei have not offered a statement to clear the air.

Meanwhile, the decision appears to stand in contrast with what Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has expressed about the future of the company, TechGenYZ reported.

Zhengfei had mentioned that in the upcoming future, Huawei will refrain from venturing into new business areas.

However that strategy may have changed.

So far, Huawei’s notebook lineup this year includes the MateBook X Pro, MateBook 13 and 14, powered by an 11th-gen Intel processor.