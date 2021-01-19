View the webinar video

Asia Times’ latest free webinar featured Clyde Prestowitz, author of The World Turned Upside Down: America, China, and the Struggle for Global Leadership.

Prestowitz, an adviser to presidents and CEOs, served in the Reagan Administration and founded the Economic Strategy Institute, a leading Washington-based think tank specializing in world trade and globalization issues.

In his new book, he advises the United States to abandon the notion that it can change China, and instead to contend for “leadership in all key technological, infrastructure, and high-value-added fields,” and offer an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Scott Foster of Lightstream Research (Tokyo) interviewed Prestowitz, and Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart moderated.