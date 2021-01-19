You’re a business executive, and you have to get to Los Angeles quickly for a top level meeting.

Boarding the private jet, you notice something unusual — the windows are blacked out.

Instead, the aircraft interior features lengthy high-res OLED displays along the wall surfaces. Cool!

Once airborne, the fun begins.

Want to see what’s out there in real-time as you drift past the clouds? Thanks to exterior cameras, this is easily done with the push of a button.

Or would you rather be in a deep, dark rainforest, or in the ocean watching tropical fish swimming along the walls. If it’s in your imagination, it can be done.

It’s all possible because of the multi-pronged plan by Swiss firm Yasava, to offset the carbon footprint of an aircraft’s interior, the Robb Report reported.

While a zero-carbon-footprint business jet is likely a decade away at least, the program includes a laser focus on the supply chain, sourcing materials like leather and wool from eco-conscious producers as well as locating high-quality recycled aluminum instead of using newly mined metal, all of which has an immediate effect.

Christopher Mbanefo, Yasava’s CEO, says: “The dynamics of culture and society must be reflected in our design solutions, resulting in a quantum step forward in life quality, while simultaneously respecting the planetary needs for balance. Credit: Yasava.

“Right off, we can reduce our impact by 80 percent,” says Christopher Mbanefo, Yasava’s founder and CEO.

And then there’s the clever high-tech component, which has people talking, the Robb Report reported.

Yasava incorporates high-res OLED displays, like those under the glass of the latest smartphones, into larger wall surfaces across the aircraft’s interior.

These allow almost any finish or effect — wood, stone, even a jungle environment—to be rendered in lifelike detail. Plus, it can change at the push of a button, allowing a seamless transition from corporate-ready to family-friendly — think fish swimming along the walls, or a tabletop transformed into a chessboard, the Robb Report reported.

“We can create amazing finishes without one tree being felled,” says Mbanefo, who notes it can take up to 200 years to grow a single tree used in aircraft interiors.

According to TechEblog, since an OLED display functions without a backlight since it emits a visible light, these aircraft walls are capable of displaying deep black levels as well as remain ultra slim.

The Yasava OLED technology offers several different screen themes, including a forest scene. Credit: Yasava.

In low ambient light conditions, like an aircraft cabin, an OLED screen can achieve a higher contrast ratio than an LCD, regardless of whether the LCD uses cold cathode fluorescent lamps or an LED backlight.

And in line with the latest carbon-offset trends, Mbanefo and staff will soon launch a blockchain-linked platform, Oxï-Zen, where members can buy offsets that are tied to individual carbon sinks — say, a specific forest or body of water — and cannot be swapped or reused.

It employs a new standard, developed in part by research university ETH Zürich, which calibrates the carbon-absorption capabilities of each locale, allowing for an apples-to-apples comparison, the Robb Report reported.

“With typical carbon offsets, it’s difficult to see how, when and where the carbon is absorbed,” Mbanefo says. “This system lets us see where the carbon is actually sequestered and allows us to meet our goals.”

All that green stuff is great, but can we see the fishes again?