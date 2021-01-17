Mexico has always been treated by the US national security establishment as an afterthought, which is a big mistake since the possible consequences to the US of a completely inept and thoroughly corrupt country of 130 million people south of the border, poses a huge potential danger.

As I have been documenting in this series of articles on the Demolition Derby of Mexico by President López Obrador’s (AMLO) administration since its election in July 2018, one of its central problems is that jobs that demand high levels of competency and advanced qualifications have been given to people without a suitable education or the specialized training and experience required. Instead, they are given to those who are slavishly loyal to AMLO and whatever cockeyed ideas he comes up with.