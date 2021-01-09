In an eerily familiar crash scenario, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 has disappeared from radar screens after takeoff from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, CBC News reported.

The airliner carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Flight SJ182 was delayed for an hour before it took off at 2:36 p.m. local time. The Boeing 737-500 disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet (8,839 metres), CBC reported.

The airline said in a statement that the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island.

The plane was carrying 50 passengers and 12 crew members, all Indonesian nationals, including six extra crew for another trip, CBC reported.

The plane involved in Saturday’s incident did not have MCAS, the automated flight-control system that played a role in the Lion Air crash and another crash of a 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia five months later, leading to the grounding of the MAX 8 for 20 months.

Sumadi said a dozen vessels, including four warships, were deployed in a search-and-rescue operation centred between Lancang island and Laki island, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta, CBC reported.

Bambang Suryo Aji, the National Search and Rescue Agency’s deputy head of operations and preparedness, said rescuers collected plane debris and clothes that were found by fishermen.

Local Indonesian fisherman hold up debris from a suspected Boeing 737 crash. Credit: Mulyono/Naki.

They handed the items over to the National Transportation Safety Committee for further investigation to determine whether they were from the missing plane, CBC reported.

A commander of one of the search-and-rescue ships who goes by a single name, Eko, said that fishermen found cables and pieces of metal in the water.

“The fishermen told us that they found them shortly after they heard an explosion like the sound of thunder,” Eko was quoted by TVOne as saying, adding that aviation fuel was found in the location where the fishermen found the debris, CBC reported.

Officials said no radio beacon signal had been detected from the 26-year-old plane.

Tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of altitude in less than a minute, about four minutes after takeoff.

Chicago-based Boeing said on its Twitter feed that it was aware of the incident. It said it was closely monitoring the situation and “working to gather more information.”

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. The 737-500 is a shorter version of the widely used 737 model, CBC reported.

Sriwijaya began operations in 2003 and flies to more than 50 destinations in Indonesia and a handful of nearby countries, according to its website. Its fleet includes a variety of 737 variants, as well as the regional ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop.

The airline has had a solid safety record until now, with no onboard casualties in four incidents recorded on the Aviation Safety Network database.

Relatives of the passengers have been waiting anxiously at the airport in Pontianak, as well as at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

“I have four family members on the flight – my wife and my three children,” Yaman Zai told reporters through tears, BBC News reported.

“[My wife] sent me a picture of the baby today … How could my heart not be torn into pieces?”

According to registration details, the plane is a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500.

It was in good condition, Sriwijaya Air chief executive Jefferson Irwin Jauwena told reporters. Take-off had been delayed for 30 minutes due to heavy rain, he said.

Indonesia, though, has a relatively poor record on aviation safety.

For more than a decade carriers from the region were banned from flying into the EU, BBC reported.

Until recently, the perception had been that standards were improving, and in 2018 all Indonesian airlines were removed from the EU’s blacklist.

